Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
502.73
531.35
462.77
336.18
yoy growth (%)
-5.38
14.81
37.65
-4.72
Raw materials
-363.88
-393.45
-393.67
-239.12
As % of sales
72.38
74.04
85.06
71.12
Employee costs
-14.11
-13.5
-11.78
-11.89
As % of sales
2.8
2.54
2.54
3.53
Other costs
-69.15
-74.2
-40.1
-39.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.75
13.96
8.66
11.63
Operating profit
55.57
50.18
17.21
46.04
OPM
11.05
9.44
3.71
13.69
Depreciation
-14.86
-14.9
-13.44
-9.73
Interest expense
-10.98
-17.86
-11.21
-9.73
Other income
4.51
10.59
36.76
10.66
Profit before tax
34.23
28
29.32
37.24
Taxes
-7.98
-9.57
-10.45
-0.13
Tax rate
-23.33
-34.19
-35.65
-0.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.24
18.43
18.86
37.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.24
18.43
18.86
37.11
yoy growth (%)
42.37
-2.29
-49.16
217.47
NPM
5.21
3.46
4.07
11.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.