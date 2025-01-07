iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KM Sugar Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.58
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KM Sugar Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

502.73

531.35

462.77

336.18

yoy growth (%)

-5.38

14.81

37.65

-4.72

Raw materials

-363.88

-393.45

-393.67

-239.12

As % of sales

72.38

74.04

85.06

71.12

Employee costs

-14.11

-13.5

-11.78

-11.89

As % of sales

2.8

2.54

2.54

3.53

Other costs

-69.15

-74.2

-40.1

-39.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.75

13.96

8.66

11.63

Operating profit

55.57

50.18

17.21

46.04

OPM

11.05

9.44

3.71

13.69

Depreciation

-14.86

-14.9

-13.44

-9.73

Interest expense

-10.98

-17.86

-11.21

-9.73

Other income

4.51

10.59

36.76

10.66

Profit before tax

34.23

28

29.32

37.24

Taxes

-7.98

-9.57

-10.45

-0.13

Tax rate

-23.33

-34.19

-35.65

-0.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.24

18.43

18.86

37.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.24

18.43

18.86

37.11

yoy growth (%)

42.37

-2.29

-49.16

217.47

NPM

5.21

3.46

4.07

11.03

KM Sugar Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KM Sugar Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.