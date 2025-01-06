iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KM Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.56
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KM Sugar Mills Ltd

KM Sugar Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.23

28

29.32

37.24

Depreciation

-14.86

-14.9

-13.44

-9.73

Tax paid

-7.98

-9.57

-10.45

-0.13

Working capital

49.44

102.25

-37.55

41.51

Other operating items

Operating

60.81

105.77

-32.13

68.88

Capital expenditure

8.74

92.79

12.19

42.62

Free cash flow

69.55

198.56

-19.94

111.5

Equity raised

337.69

216.45

94.22

20.44

Investing

-3.7

20.18

-0.49

4.79

Financing

26.99

118.96

-39.59

49.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

430.54

554.16

34.2

186.53

KM Sugar Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KM Sugar Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.