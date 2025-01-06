KM Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.23
28
29.32
37.24
Depreciation
-14.86
-14.9
-13.44
-9.73
Tax paid
-7.98
-9.57
-10.45
-0.13
Working capital
49.44
102.25
-37.55
41.51
Other operating items
Operating
60.81
105.77
-32.13
68.88
Capital expenditure
8.74
92.79
12.19
42.62
Free cash flow
69.55
198.56
-19.94
111.5
Equity raised
337.69
216.45
94.22
20.44
Investing
-3.7
20.18
-0.49
4.79
Financing
26.99
118.96
-39.59
49.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
430.54
554.16
34.2
186.53
