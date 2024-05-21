To,

The Members of K M Sugar Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KM Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Valuation of inventory of sugar: Principal Audit Procedures As on March 31, 2024, the Company has inventory of sugar with a carrying value INR 37098.06 lakhs. The inventory of sugar is valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. We considered the value of the inventory of sugar as a key audit matter given the relative value of inventory in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the consideration of factors such as minimum sale price, monthly quota, fluctuation in selling prices and related notifications of the Government in valuation of NRV. We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of cost of production and net realizable value of inventory of sugar. We considered various factors including the prevailing selling price during and subsequent to the year end, minimum selling price & monthly quota, and notifications of the Government of India, initiatives taken by the Government with respect to sugar industry as a whole. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the net realizable value of the inventory of sugar as at the year-end and comparison with cost for valuation of inventory is considered to be reasonable. 2 Contingent Liabilities : Principal Audit Procedures There are various litigations pending before various forums against the Company and managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent liability. We have obtained an understanding of the Companys internal instructions and procedures in respect of estimation and disclosure of contingent liabilities and adopted the following audit procedures: We identified this as a key audit matter because the estimates on which these amounts are based involve a significant degree of management judgement in interpreting the cases and it may be subject to management bias. - understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases; - discussing with management any material developments and latest status of legal matters; - read various correspondences and related documents pertaining to litigation cases produced by the management and relevant external legal opinions obtained by the management and performed substantive procedures on calculations supporting the disclosure of contingent liabilities; - examining managements judgements and assessments whether provisions are required; - considering the management assessments of those matters that are not disclosed as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote; - reviewing the adequacy and completeness of disclosures; Based on the above procedures performed, the estimation and disclosures of contingent liabilities are considered to be adequate and reasonable.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be in fluenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 38.5 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate)have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii)of Rule11(e), as provided under clause (a) and(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) In our opinion, the company has not declared and paid dividend during the year so this para is not applicable to the company.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor) Order, 2020 issued by the central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give a statement on the matters in Annexure "A".

For Mehrotra & Mehrotra Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 000226C CA Sanjay K. Rai Partner Place: Lucknow M. No.: 507946 Date: 21.05.2024 UDIN:24507946BKFXDC6684

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements of KM Sugar Mills Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and relevant details of right-of -use assets on the basis of available information;

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals as per information provided to us and as explained; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(d) Based on our examination of lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(e) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management to the extent practicable at reasonable intervals during the year and as explained, there was no material discrepancies noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, during the year from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the statements led with the banks by the company are in agreement with books of account other than those set out in Note No.38.33 having difference because of statements led with the lenders are based on provisional basis and also because of exclusion of certain current assets in the statement led with lenders.

(iii)(a)The Company has, in previous year, made investments in a company and provided loan to a company other than subsidiary, joint ventures and associates during the year in respect of which:

the aggregate amount of investment made and loan given during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to company other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

Sl. No. Nature Aggregate Amount Outstanding at the balance sheet date (Rs. in lakhs) (Rs. in lakhs) 1 Loan Provided 705 870 2 Investment in Preference Shares 1295 1295

(The above amount is appearing in Note 13 on Current Loans and Note 4 on Non-Current Investments.) KMP and their relatives have substantial interest /significant influence in the entities with whom the above transactions entered.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and loan provided by the company and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and investments made, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, however as per terms, the repayment of the loan or interest has not fallen due during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the aforesaid loans as per repayment schedule of principal and payment of interest. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security provided by it.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v)of the order is not applicable.

vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the specified cost accounts and records as prescribed by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are prima facie maintained by the company. vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, Goods and service tax and any other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities to the extent these are applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues, no undisputed dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of income tax, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax, and value added tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross demand Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which pertain Forum where dispute is pending Entry Tax Act Entry Tax 1.34 1.34 2012-13 Additional Commissioner (Appeal), Commercial Tax, Faizabad Income Tax Act Income Tax 690.72 - 2017-2018, 2014-2015 and 2019-20 Rs.6.50, Rs.650.81 and Rs.33.41 respectively. Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of company examinining by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43of 1961).

ix)(a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest there on to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has applied the Term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised any loans on pledge of security held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f)of the order is not applicable.

(x)(a)According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer or private placement of share or convertible debentures. Accordingly, para (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi)(a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit;

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, para (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him in term of section 192of Act. Accordingly, para (xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi)(a) As per our information, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a),(b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company. there is not more than one core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reportingunderclause3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause3(xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KM Sugar Mills Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.