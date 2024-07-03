KM Sugar Mills Ltd Summary

KM Sugar Mills Limited was originally formed as a partnership firm known as Kamlapat Motilal at Kanpur in the year 1942. Led by the Promoters, Singhanias and Jhunjhunwalas, later on, the Company got incorporated in 1971. In 1971, the Firm was converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of K M Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd. In the year 1979, Singhanias transferred their stake in the company to Jhunjhunwalas. In the year 1974, the company became a deemed public company. On April 20, 2005, the Company was again converted into a public limited company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and crushing of sugar. The company operates in three segments, namely sugar, trading of sugar, and distillery and co-generation. They offer white plantation sugar and refining of raw sugar. The company has sugar manufacturing facility in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh. They have their own distillery unit, which manufactures rectified spirit, ethanol and extra neutral alcohol. The Bio Compost unit manufactures bio fertiliser, which is marketed in the name of Moti Super.The Company emerged as one of the most sustainable multi-product sugar companies in India, manufacturing sugar, ethanol and co-generated power. The Promoters of the Company had set up a small sugar milling plant at Kanpur. The mill experienced acute shortage of cane and consequently the plant was shifted to Faizabad. In the year 1980, the company expanded the sugar cane crushing capacity from 1800 TCD to 2500 TCD. In the year 1988, they set up their Gas Unit for manufacturing of Industrial Oxygen Gas and Liquid Nitrogen. In the year 1993, they commenced setting up their Distillery Unit. In the year 1995, they commenced production of Rectified Spirit at licensed and installed capacity of 45 KLPD and ENA at licensed and installed capacity of 20 KLPD.In the year 2000, the company increased the crushing capacities from 2500 TCD to 3500 TCD. They expanded the gas division to manufacture Dissolved Acetylene Gas. In the year 2002, the company further increased the crushing capacities from 3500 TCD to 4500 TCD. In the year 2003, the distillery division started production of Ethanol (30KLPD). They received the ISO 9001:2000 certification for manufacture of white sugar.In 2004, the Company modified the Extra Neutral Alcohol plant to produce Ethanol and thereby increasing the total Ethanol production capacity to 50 KLPD. M/s. KM Spirits and Allied Industries Limited was incorporated as subsidiary of the Company on 23 February, 2018.