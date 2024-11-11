Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results KM Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting outcome of Board meeting held on 08-08-2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange about the financial results for the quarter end 30th June 2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding appointment of M/s Pragati Gupta as Secretarial Auditors of the company for FY 24-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

KM Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 9 May 2024

K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Stanalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. K M Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting Outcome of Board meeting held on 21st May, 2024 K M Sugar Mills ltd is informing the exchange regarding appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-2025 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding reconstitution of the committees of the companies. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)

