|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results KM Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting outcome of Board meeting held on 08-08-2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange about the financial results for the quarter end 30th June 2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding appointment of M/s Pragati Gupta as Secretarial Auditors of the company for FY 24-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|KM Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Stanalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. K M Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting Outcome of Board meeting held on 21st May, 2024 K M Sugar Mills ltd is informing the exchange regarding appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-2025 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding reconstitution of the committees of the companies. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 K M SUGAR MILLS LTD is submitting Outcome Of Board Meeting- Approved Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results (UAFRs) Of The Company For The Quarter and Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
