KM Sugar Mills Ltd Board Meeting

29.4
(0.51%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

KM Sugar Mills CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KM Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting outcome of Board meeting held on 08-08-2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange about the financial results for the quarter end 30th June 2024 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding appointment of M/s Pragati Gupta as Secretarial Auditors of the company for FY 24-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
KM Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th June, 2024.
Board Meeting21 May 20249 May 2024
K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Stanalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. K M Sugar Mills Ltd is submitting Outcome of Board meeting held on 21st May, 2024 K M Sugar Mills ltd is informing the exchange regarding appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-2025 K M Sugar Mills Ltd is informing the exchange regarding reconstitution of the committees of the companies. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
K.M.SUGAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 K M SUGAR MILLS LTD is submitting Outcome Of Board Meeting- Approved Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results (UAFRs) Of The Company For The Quarter and Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

