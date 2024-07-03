iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Enterprises Ltd Share Price

31.85
(-0.16%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:23:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.5
  • Day's High32.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.9
  • Day's Low31.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-109.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kesar Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

31.5

Prev. Close

31.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.4

Day's High

32.5

Day's Low

31.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-109.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kesar Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Kesar Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kesar Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.91%

Non-Promoter- 1.75%

Institutions: 1.75%

Non-Institutions: 27.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kesar Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

181.66

49.64

94.72

123.81

Net Worth

191.74

59.72

104.8

133.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

547.45

517.83

313.09

372.96

yoy growth (%)

5.72

65.39

-16.05

17.1

Raw materials

-450.58

-410.93

-259.22

-270.27

As % of sales

82.3

79.35

82.79

72.46

Employee costs

-30.47

-26.54

-21.54

-17.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

89.83

2.29

-46.71

6.25

Depreciation

-19.31

-18.26

-18.19

-18.97

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.09

Working capital

-126.19

-48.77

-9.45

35.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.72

65.39

-16.05

17.1

Op profit growth

-31.63

224.3

-79.51

261.4

EBIT growth

329.31

-866.13

-107.58

-773.15

Net profit growth

3,816.91

-104.9

-858.16

-111.57

No Record Found

Kesar Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kesar Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H R Kilachand

Independent Director

M A Kuvadia

Independent Director

Ranjana Ashok Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Sharma

Independent Director

Narendra Mairpady

Independent Director

Rishabh P Shah

Non Executive Director

D J Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kesar Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Summary

Kesar Enterprises (KEL) (formerly known as The Kesar Sugar Works) was incorporated in Aug.33. It belongs to the Kilachand Devchand group. The Company deals in the production of Sugar, Spirit, Ethanol, Bagasse based Power located at Baheri, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is at present managed by Harsh R Kilachand, chairman-cum-managing director. In Sep.92, KEL came out with a rights issue (4:5) of 28.94 lac 13.5% FCDs of Rs 30 each, aggregating Rs 8.68 cr to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of the companys distillery (cost : Rs 10.40 cr) to produce extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).The company manufactures various products such as sugar, industrial alcohol and country liquor. Apart from this, it also has large storage installations for handling liquid bulk cargo. KEL has two subsidiaries, Amber Distilleries and Kesar Marble & Granites, with which it had set up a 100% EOU for processing and polishing granite. From 11th July,2002 Kesar Marble & Granites ceased to be subsidiary of KEL.During 1999-2000, the company has entered into a Project Services Agreement with Mahindra Realty Infrastructure Developers Ltd (MRIDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for developing its land at Goregoan - Mumbai and construction for sale, residential and commercial tenements. It has also got approval from the authorities to start construction activities.To improve the quality and quantity of alcohol the company has increased the license c
Company FAQs

What is the Kesar Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Kesar Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is ₹32.10 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -1.22 as of 30 Dec ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kesar Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Dec ‘19

What is the CAGR of Kesar Enterprises Ltd?

Kesar Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.89%, 3 Years at -11.43%, 1 Year at 12.63%, 6 Month at -26.04%, 3 Month at -9.19% and 1 Month at 7.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kesar Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

