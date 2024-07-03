Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹31.5
Prev. Close₹31.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.4
Day's High₹32.5
Day's Low₹31.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-109.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
181.66
49.64
94.72
123.81
Net Worth
191.74
59.72
104.8
133.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
547.45
517.83
313.09
372.96
yoy growth (%)
5.72
65.39
-16.05
17.1
Raw materials
-450.58
-410.93
-259.22
-270.27
As % of sales
82.3
79.35
82.79
72.46
Employee costs
-30.47
-26.54
-21.54
-17.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
89.83
2.29
-46.71
6.25
Depreciation
-19.31
-18.26
-18.19
-18.97
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.09
Working capital
-126.19
-48.77
-9.45
35.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.72
65.39
-16.05
17.1
Op profit growth
-31.63
224.3
-79.51
261.4
EBIT growth
329.31
-866.13
-107.58
-773.15
Net profit growth
3,816.91
-104.9
-858.16
-111.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H R Kilachand
Independent Director
M A Kuvadia
Independent Director
Ranjana Ashok Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Sharma
Independent Director
Narendra Mairpady
Independent Director
Rishabh P Shah
Non Executive Director
D J Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kesar Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Kesar Enterprises (KEL) (formerly known as The Kesar Sugar Works) was incorporated in Aug.33. It belongs to the Kilachand Devchand group. The Company deals in the production of Sugar, Spirit, Ethanol, Bagasse based Power located at Baheri, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is at present managed by Harsh R Kilachand, chairman-cum-managing director. In Sep.92, KEL came out with a rights issue (4:5) of 28.94 lac 13.5% FCDs of Rs 30 each, aggregating Rs 8.68 cr to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of the companys distillery (cost : Rs 10.40 cr) to produce extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).The company manufactures various products such as sugar, industrial alcohol and country liquor. Apart from this, it also has large storage installations for handling liquid bulk cargo. KEL has two subsidiaries, Amber Distilleries and Kesar Marble & Granites, with which it had set up a 100% EOU for processing and polishing granite. From 11th July,2002 Kesar Marble & Granites ceased to be subsidiary of KEL.During 1999-2000, the company has entered into a Project Services Agreement with Mahindra Realty Infrastructure Developers Ltd (MRIDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for developing its land at Goregoan - Mumbai and construction for sale, residential and commercial tenements. It has also got approval from the authorities to start construction activities.To improve the quality and quantity of alcohol the company has increased the license c
Read More
The Kesar Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is ₹32.10 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is 0 and -1.22 as of 30 Dec ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesar Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesar Enterprises Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Dec ‘19
Kesar Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.89%, 3 Years at -11.43%, 1 Year at 12.63%, 6 Month at -26.04%, 3 Month at -9.19% and 1 Month at 7.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.