Summary

Kesar Enterprises (KEL) (formerly known as The Kesar Sugar Works) was incorporated in Aug.33. It belongs to the Kilachand Devchand group. The Company deals in the production of Sugar, Spirit, Ethanol, Bagasse based Power located at Baheri, Uttar Pradesh. The Company is at present managed by Harsh R Kilachand, chairman-cum-managing director. In Sep.92, KEL came out with a rights issue (4:5) of 28.94 lac 13.5% FCDs of Rs 30 each, aggregating Rs 8.68 cr to part-finance the modernisation and expansion of the companys distillery (cost : Rs 10.40 cr) to produce extra neutral alcohol (ENA) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).The company manufactures various products such as sugar, industrial alcohol and country liquor. Apart from this, it also has large storage installations for handling liquid bulk cargo. KEL has two subsidiaries, Amber Distilleries and Kesar Marble & Granites, with which it had set up a 100% EOU for processing and polishing granite. From 11th July,2002 Kesar Marble & Granites ceased to be subsidiary of KEL.During 1999-2000, the company has entered into a Project Services Agreement with Mahindra Realty Infrastructure Developers Ltd (MRIDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for developing its land at Goregoan - Mumbai and construction for sale, residential and commercial tenements. It has also got approval from the authorities to start construction activities.To improve the quality and quantity of alcohol the company has increased the license c

