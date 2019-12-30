iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

31.85
(-0.16%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:23:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

181.66

49.64

94.72

123.81

Net Worth

191.74

59.72

104.8

133.89

Minority Interest

Debt

74.59

92.6

96.69

113.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

266.33

152.32

201.49

247.29

Fixed Assets

468.21

440.87

457.62

449.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.62

4.57

9.8

11.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.17

Networking Capital

-223.96

-301.85

-292.54

-239.84

Inventories

105.55

104.24

101.05

91.17

Inventory Days

60.78

Sundry Debtors

12.95

9.07

19.1

34.89

Debtor Days

23.26

Other Current Assets

22.01

20.61

9.35

15.4

Sundry Creditors

-262.62

-239.42

-206.11

-204.85

Creditor Days

136.57

Other Current Liabilities

-101.85

-196.35

-215.93

-176.45

Cash

14.46

8.73

26.61

25.51

Total Assets

266.33

152.32

201.49

247.27

