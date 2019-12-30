Kesar Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
181.66
49.64
94.72
123.81
Net Worth
191.74
59.72
104.8
133.89
Minority Interest
Debt
74.59
92.6
96.69
113.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
266.33
152.32
201.49
247.29
Fixed Assets
468.21
440.87
457.62
449.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.62
4.57
9.8
11.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.17
Networking Capital
-223.96
-301.85
-292.54
-239.84
Inventories
105.55
104.24
101.05
91.17
Inventory Days
60.78
Sundry Debtors
12.95
9.07
19.1
34.89
Debtor Days
23.26
Other Current Assets
22.01
20.61
9.35
15.4
Sundry Creditors
-262.62
-239.42
-206.11
-204.85
Creditor Days
136.57
Other Current Liabilities
-101.85
-196.35
-215.93
-176.45
Cash
14.46
8.73
26.61
25.51
Total Assets
266.33
152.32
201.49
247.27
