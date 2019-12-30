Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
547.45
517.83
313.09
372.96
yoy growth (%)
5.72
65.39
-16.05
17.1
Raw materials
-450.58
-410.93
-259.22
-270.27
As % of sales
82.3
79.35
82.79
72.46
Employee costs
-30.47
-26.54
-21.54
-17.17
As % of sales
5.56
5.12
6.88
4.6
Other costs
-37.24
-37.71
-19.17
-21.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.8
7.28
6.12
5.71
Operating profit
29.15
42.64
13.14
64.2
OPM
5.32
8.23
4.19
17.21
Depreciation
-19.31
-18.26
-18.19
-18.97
Interest expense
-26.93
-24.9
-43.16
-40.52
Other income
106.92
2.81
1.49
1.55
Profit before tax
89.83
2.29
-46.71
6.25
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.09
Tax rate
0
0
0
-1.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
89.83
2.29
-46.71
6.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
89.83
2.29
-46.71
6.16
yoy growth (%)
3,816.91
-104.9
-858.16
-111.57
NPM
16.4
0.44
-14.92
1.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.