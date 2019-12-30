iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.85
(-0.16%)
Dec 30, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

547.45

517.83

313.09

372.96

yoy growth (%)

5.72

65.39

-16.05

17.1

Raw materials

-450.58

-410.93

-259.22

-270.27

As % of sales

82.3

79.35

82.79

72.46

Employee costs

-30.47

-26.54

-21.54

-17.17

As % of sales

5.56

5.12

6.88

4.6

Other costs

-37.24

-37.71

-19.17

-21.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.8

7.28

6.12

5.71

Operating profit

29.15

42.64

13.14

64.2

OPM

5.32

8.23

4.19

17.21

Depreciation

-19.31

-18.26

-18.19

-18.97

Interest expense

-26.93

-24.9

-43.16

-40.52

Other income

106.92

2.81

1.49

1.55

Profit before tax

89.83

2.29

-46.71

6.25

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.09

Tax rate

0

0

0

-1.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

89.83

2.29

-46.71

6.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

89.83

2.29

-46.71

6.16

yoy growth (%)

3,816.91

-104.9

-858.16

-111.57

NPM

16.4

0.44

-14.92

1.65

