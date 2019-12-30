Kesar Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
89.83
2.29
-46.71
6.25
Depreciation
-19.31
-18.26
-18.19
-18.97
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.09
Working capital
-126.19
-48.77
-9.45
35.53
Other operating items
Operating
-55.67
-64.74
-74.35
22.71
Capital expenditure
-29.63
32.6
-0.31
74.79
Free cash flow
-85.3
-32.14
-74.67
97.5
Equity raised
77.19
134.29
287.02
181.62
Investing
10.05
-11.42
-7.07
19.83
Financing
-151.96
38.22
76.53
109.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-150.01
128.95
281.8
408.7
