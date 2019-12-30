iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesar Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.85
(-0.16%)
Dec 30, 2019

Kesar Enterprise FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

89.83

2.29

-46.71

6.25

Depreciation

-19.31

-18.26

-18.19

-18.97

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.09

Working capital

-126.19

-48.77

-9.45

35.53

Other operating items

Operating

-55.67

-64.74

-74.35

22.71

Capital expenditure

-29.63

32.6

-0.31

74.79

Free cash flow

-85.3

-32.14

-74.67

97.5

Equity raised

77.19

134.29

287.02

181.62

Investing

10.05

-11.42

-7.07

19.83

Financing

-151.96

38.22

76.53

109.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-150.01

128.95

281.8

408.7

