iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kesar Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

31.85
(-0.16%)
Dec 30, 2019|03:23:56 PM

Kesar Enterprise CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter-alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 14th November, 2024 have, inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directos of the Company at their meeting held on 22.05.2024 inter alia, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 22.05.2024 inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27.03.2024 approved the appointment of Shri Sharat Mishra as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. 01.04.2024. The detailed disclosure is attached.
Board Meeting2 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 alongwith Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Kesar Enterprise: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesar Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.