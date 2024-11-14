|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter-alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 14th November, 2024 have, inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13.08.2024 inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directos of the Company at their meeting held on 22.05.2024 inter alia, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 22.05.2024 inter-alia, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27.03.2024 approved the appointment of Shri Sharat Mishra as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. 01.04.2024. The detailed disclosure is attached.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023 alongwith Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
