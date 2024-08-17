iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Share Price

17.45
(-0.29%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

17.45

Prev. Close

17.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

17.45

Day's Low

17.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.67

P/E

6.12

EPS

2.85

Divi. Yield

0

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:05 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 24.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

24.45

24.45

24.45

24.45

Preference Capital

5.74

5.74

14.7

14.7

Reserves

193.22

184.86

179.22

174.85

Net Worth

223.41

215.05

218.37

214

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

394.06

236.59

199.4

334.04

yoy growth (%)

66.55

18.65

-40.3

-7.12

Raw materials

-266.56

-162.34

-131

-251.69

As % of sales

67.64

68.61

65.69

75.34

Employee costs

-32.22

-22.02

-22.98

-30.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

7.86

-4.32

-15.37

-58.27

Depreciation

-10.25

-8.34

-7.99

-14.69

Tax paid

-1.12

1.31

6.62

-0.56

Working capital

12.14

-176.84

-44.76

36.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.55

18.65

-40.3

-7.12

Op profit growth

86.85

98.57

-381.65

-122.54

EBIT growth

100.17

142.34

-151.99

-265.62

Net profit growth

-324.44

-65.67

-875.31

-108.23

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M Srinivaasan

Director

M Manickam

Director

M Balasubramaniam

Independent Director

A Selvakumar

Independent Director

A Arjunaraj

Independent Director

M R Desai

Independent Director

Susheela Balakrishnan

Company Secretary

Priya Arwat

Addtnl Independent Director

S Senthil Saravanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in the early seventies, Sri Chamundeswari Sugars produces sugar and soft drinks. N Mahalingam is the Chairman and M Srinivasan is the Managing Director of the company. The companys manufacturing unit is located in Mandya district, Karnataka.During 1994-95, the company sold its soft-drinks division in Kerala to Madurai Soft Drinks for a consideration of Rs 243 lacs.It has diversified into distillery, refined sugar production, generation of electricity using bio-gas from pressmud, etc. During 1995-96, the company has increased its Distillery capacity to 25000 Kilo Litres Per day.During 2000-2001 the company has taken up Co-generation Plant of 22 MW and the implementation of project are is in progress. The Distillery division has commenced its operation in March,2003.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.