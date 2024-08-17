Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹17.45
Prev. Close₹17.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹17.45
Day's Low₹17.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.67
P/E6.12
EPS2.85
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
24.45
24.45
24.45
24.45
Preference Capital
5.74
5.74
14.7
14.7
Reserves
193.22
184.86
179.22
174.85
Net Worth
223.41
215.05
218.37
214
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
394.06
236.59
199.4
334.04
yoy growth (%)
66.55
18.65
-40.3
-7.12
Raw materials
-266.56
-162.34
-131
-251.69
As % of sales
67.64
68.61
65.69
75.34
Employee costs
-32.22
-22.02
-22.98
-30.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
7.86
-4.32
-15.37
-58.27
Depreciation
-10.25
-8.34
-7.99
-14.69
Tax paid
-1.12
1.31
6.62
-0.56
Working capital
12.14
-176.84
-44.76
36.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.55
18.65
-40.3
-7.12
Op profit growth
86.85
98.57
-381.65
-122.54
EBIT growth
100.17
142.34
-151.99
-265.62
Net profit growth
-324.44
-65.67
-875.31
-108.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M Srinivaasan
Director
M Manickam
Director
M Balasubramaniam
Independent Director
A Selvakumar
Independent Director
A Arjunaraj
Independent Director
M R Desai
Independent Director
Susheela Balakrishnan
Company Secretary
Priya Arwat
Addtnl Independent Director
S Senthil Saravanan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in the early seventies, Sri Chamundeswari Sugars produces sugar and soft drinks. N Mahalingam is the Chairman and M Srinivasan is the Managing Director of the company. The companys manufacturing unit is located in Mandya district, Karnataka.During 1994-95, the company sold its soft-drinks division in Kerala to Madurai Soft Drinks for a consideration of Rs 243 lacs.It has diversified into distillery, refined sugar production, generation of electricity using bio-gas from pressmud, etc. During 1995-96, the company has increased its Distillery capacity to 25000 Kilo Litres Per day.During 2000-2001 the company has taken up Co-generation Plant of 22 MW and the implementation of project are is in progress. The Distillery division has commenced its operation in March,2003.
Read More
