Incorporated in the early seventies, Sri Chamundeswari Sugars produces sugar and soft drinks. N Mahalingam is the Chairman and M Srinivasan is the Managing Director of the company. The companys manufacturing unit is located in Mandya district, Karnataka.During 1994-95, the company sold its soft-drinks division in Kerala to Madurai Soft Drinks for a consideration of Rs 243 lacs.It has diversified into distillery, refined sugar production, generation of electricity using bio-gas from pressmud, etc. During 1995-96, the company has increased its Distillery capacity to 25000 Kilo Litres Per day.During 2000-2001 the company has taken up Co-generation Plant of 22 MW and the implementation of project are is in progress. The Distillery division has commenced its operation in March,2003.
