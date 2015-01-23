Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
848.05
|0
|15,189.87
|28.25
|0.47
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
496.05
|31
|9,884.13
|-3.5
|0.61
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
398.55
|28.34
|8,883.97
|-14.18
|1.42
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
38.33
|0
|8,220.23
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,652.55
|35.16
|4,592.1
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.