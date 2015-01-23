Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
24.45
24.45
24.45
24.45
Preference Capital
5.74
5.74
14.7
14.7
Reserves
193.22
184.86
179.22
174.85
Net Worth
223.41
215.05
218.37
214
Minority Interest
Debt
592.24
600.14
514.92
427.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.02
48.58
12.66
12.41
Total Liabilities
862.67
863.77
745.95
654.15
Fixed Assets
685.07
758.21
722.78
669
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.57
12.2
9.65
9.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
29.36
34.39
0
0
Networking Capital
125.52
40.03
3.94
-52.52
Inventories
99.59
45.26
37.9
51.27
Inventory Days
47.48
Sundry Debtors
3.9
16.29
9.03
16.47
Debtor Days
15.25
Other Current Assets
137.98
145.7
182.18
193.42
Sundry Creditors
-18.87
-71.84
-75.74
-102.81
Creditor Days
95.22
Other Current Liabilities
-97.08
-95.38
-149.43
-210.88
Cash
9.17
18.93
9.6
28.38
Total Assets
862.69
863.76
745.97
654.14
