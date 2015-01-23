Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
394.06
236.59
199.4
334.04
yoy growth (%)
66.55
18.65
-40.3
-7.12
Raw materials
-266.56
-162.34
-131
-251.69
As % of sales
67.64
68.61
65.69
75.34
Employee costs
-32.22
-22.02
-22.98
-30.55
As % of sales
8.17
9.3
11.52
9.14
Other costs
-39.77
-22.52
-30.45
-57.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.09
9.51
15.27
17.09
Operating profit
55.49
29.7
14.95
-5.31
OPM
14.08
12.55
7.5
-1.58
Depreciation
-10.25
-8.34
-7.99
-14.69
Interest expense
-38.64
-27.55
-24.96
-39.83
Other income
1.25
1.87
2.62
1.56
Profit before tax
7.86
-4.32
-15.37
-58.27
Taxes
-1.12
1.31
6.62
-0.56
Tax rate
-14.28
-30.5
-43.09
0.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.74
-3
-8.74
-58.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
59.96
Net profit
6.74
-3
-8.74
1.12
yoy growth (%)
-324.44
-65.67
-875.31
-108.23
NPM
1.71
-1.26
-4.38
0.33
