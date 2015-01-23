iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.45
(-0.29%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

394.06

236.59

199.4

334.04

yoy growth (%)

66.55

18.65

-40.3

-7.12

Raw materials

-266.56

-162.34

-131

-251.69

As % of sales

67.64

68.61

65.69

75.34

Employee costs

-32.22

-22.02

-22.98

-30.55

As % of sales

8.17

9.3

11.52

9.14

Other costs

-39.77

-22.52

-30.45

-57.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.09

9.51

15.27

17.09

Operating profit

55.49

29.7

14.95

-5.31

OPM

14.08

12.55

7.5

-1.58

Depreciation

-10.25

-8.34

-7.99

-14.69

Interest expense

-38.64

-27.55

-24.96

-39.83

Other income

1.25

1.87

2.62

1.56

Profit before tax

7.86

-4.32

-15.37

-58.27

Taxes

-1.12

1.31

6.62

-0.56

Tax rate

-14.28

-30.5

-43.09

0.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.74

-3

-8.74

-58.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

59.96

Net profit

6.74

-3

-8.74

1.12

yoy growth (%)

-324.44

-65.67

-875.31

-108.23

NPM

1.71

-1.26

-4.38

0.33

