Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.45
(-0.29%)
Jan 23, 2015

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd

Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

7.86

-4.32

-15.37

-58.27

Depreciation

-10.25

-8.34

-7.99

-14.69

Tax paid

-1.12

1.31

6.62

-0.56

Working capital

12.14

-176.84

-44.76

36.57

Other operating items

Operating

8.62

-188.19

-61.5

-36.95

Capital expenditure

3.66

39.21

-40.3

0.6

Free cash flow

12.28

-148.98

-101.8

-36.35

Equity raised

337.14

364.72

272.68

201.04

Investing

3.05

-22.24

-30.3

2.07

Financing

98.3

30.39

94.45

206.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

450.77

223.89

235.03

372.96

