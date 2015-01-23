Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
7.86
-4.32
-15.37
-58.27
Depreciation
-10.25
-8.34
-7.99
-14.69
Tax paid
-1.12
1.31
6.62
-0.56
Working capital
12.14
-176.84
-44.76
36.57
Other operating items
Operating
8.62
-188.19
-61.5
-36.95
Capital expenditure
3.66
39.21
-40.3
0.6
Free cash flow
12.28
-148.98
-101.8
-36.35
Equity raised
337.14
364.72
272.68
201.04
Investing
3.05
-22.24
-30.3
2.07
Financing
98.3
30.39
94.45
206.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
450.77
223.89
235.03
372.96
