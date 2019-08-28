To the Members of SRI CHAMUNDESWARI SUGARS LIMITED

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2019, and its loss and total comprehensive income and its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which we have obtained prior to the date of this Audit report.

5. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance, conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work we have performed on the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement, if any, of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements-Refer Note No.39 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company has a long-term lease contract for operating a Sugar Unit at Srinivasapura, Hassan District. As per the management representation, there are no material foreseeable losses which require provision on account of this. The Company during the year has not entered into any derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For P K Nagarajan & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg, No: 016676S P K Nagarajan PLACE : Bangalore Partner DATE : 28.08.2019 M.No. 025679 UDIN : 19025679AAAAAN6122

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019: i. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

ii. The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Consequently, the provisions of paragraph 3 clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under the section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided.

v. The Honble National Company Law Tribunal has passed an order dated 6.12.2018 granting the extension for repayment of deposits till 31.3.2017 for the deposits accepted under the Companies Act, 1956. The company has no outstanding deposits to be repaid except unclaimed deposit of Rs.6.49 Lakhs as at 31.03.2019. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

vi. As per the information and explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained under section 148(1) of the Act, by the company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in a few cases during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the Purchase tax of Rs.427.08 lakhs (relating to FY 2007-08) which has been outstanding since 31.03.2010.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of disputed statutory dues of income tax, duty of customs and duty of excise that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before appropriate authority are as under:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2,657.74 FY 2005-06 to 2014-15 CESTAT, Bangalore The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 421.12 April 2015 to Sep 2016 Joint Commissioner of Central Excise, Mysore The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 99.00 October 2016 to June 2017 Commissioner of Central Excise, Mysore The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 91.49 AY 1989-90 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)-6, Bangalore The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.56 AY 2006-07 ITAT, Bangalore The Customs Act, 1962 Duty of Customs 45.67 FY 2013-14 CESTAT, Bangalore

viii. The Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, and Government during the year. The details are as follows;

Name of Bank/ Financial Institution Amount of Default (Rs. In lakhs) Period of Default Remarks Principal Interest Principal Interest Allahabad Bank 27.19 - Feb-19 to Mar-19 - Principal - Rs.27.19 Lakhs Paid on 29.06.2019 Allahabad Bank 3.71 - Mar-19 - Principal - Rs.3.71 Lakhs Paid on 29.04.2019 SCDCC Bank Ltd 178.57 79.35 Jan-19 to Mar-19 Jan-19 to Feb-19 Interest - Rs.22 Lakhs on 10.06.2019 and Rs.22 Lakhs on 14.08.2019 BAJPE VSS Bank Ltd 16.83 - Jan-19 to Mar-19 - Principal - Rs.3 Lakhs Paid on 10.06.2019 and Rs.3 Lakhs 14.08.2019 SCDCC Bank Ltd - 109.11 - Jan-19 to Feb-19 BAJPE VSS Bank Ltd - 30.76 - Jan-19 to Feb-19 SCDCC Bank Ltd - 43.02 - Jan-19 to Feb-19 Sugar Development Fund 2,814.51 1,353.64 Sep-11 to Nov-16 Mar-12 to Mar-19 Government of Karnataka - Department of Industries & Commerce 185.00 - Jan-10 to Dec-17

The Company does not have any outstanding debentures falling due during the year and there are no defaults to debenture holders.

ix. The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or further public offer (including Debt instruments) during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans availed during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the records, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the para 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For P K Nagarajan & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Reg, No: 016676S P K Nagarajan Place : Bangalore Partner Date : 28.08.2019 M.No. 025679 UDIN : 19025679AAAAAN6122

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sri Chamundeswari Sugars Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.