Textiles Sector Stocks List

Textiles Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Sumeet Industries Ltd

4.89

0.091.8850.680

Arvind Ltd

409.25

-8.05-1.9310712.8547.55

Sintex Industries Ltd

2.3

-0.05-2.13137.820

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

193.94

-1.95-1.004005.540

Century Enka Ltd

628

-13.45-2.101372.1819.18

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

911.4

-18.79-2.021809.4240.95

Grasim Industries Ltd

2510

-33.95-1.33165285.93144.04

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

310.8

-4.55-1.44184.6510.4

Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd(Merged)

1887.05

-33.90-1.7624592.2163.31

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

949.7

-13.45-1.404308.8022.54

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

4.75

0.000.003.750

NRC Ltd

3.7

0.051.3713.781.9

RSWM Ltd

196.44

3.371.75925.270

BSL Ltd

275.2

-2.55-0.92283.2425.39

Himatsingka Seide Ltd

201.8

-1.74-0.852537.4828.86

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

509.7

-4.10-0.8014739.2418.7

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

269.7

1.850.69972.680

Fiberweb (India) Ltd

61.11

-0.44-0.71175.9515.38

STI India Ltd

2.85

-0.10-3.398.270

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

333.9

5.951.81160.940

Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd

7.6

-0.35-4.4031.980.51

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

143.41

1.200.84619.6127.9

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

40.97

-0.24-0.581069.780

Super Sales India Ltd

296

-3.15-1.0590.8793.76

Shiva Texyarn Ltd

234.72

12.135.45304.26183.68

Hind Syntex Ltd

1.45

-0.05-3.331.840

Modern Threads (I) Ltd

54.52

2.324.44189.6214.86

Weizmann Ltd

136.89

-1.51-1.09217.0925.79

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd

44.37

0.872.00395.4710.85

Ruby Mills Ltd

268.15

-0.35-0.13896.6923.07

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd

212.24

1.250.59160.1062.69

T T Ltd

157.79

3.262.11339.250

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

2356.45

-48.55-2.02164.010

Ginni Filaments Ltd

33.33

0.070.21285.47416.13

Precot Ltd

612.7

-3.35-0.54735.2420.66

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

88.12

2.072.41165.7139.45

Indo Count Industries Ltd

344.1

-7.35-2.096815.0522.43

AYM Syntex Ltd

258.65

3.001.171513.0878.4

Donear Industries Ltd

165.47

-3.10-1.84860.4420.67

Sanghi Polyesters Ltd

1.35

13.500

Maral Overseas Ltd

82.97

-0.38-0.46344.410

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

313

-55.98-15.17288.590

Welspun Living Ltd

163.49

0.000.0015888.1028.32

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

1936.1

-82.90-4.114907.4362.6

VTM Ltd

23.55

0.602.6194.7431.25

Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd

6.9

0.000.0013.560

VTX Industries Ltd

3.55

-0.10-2.746.450

GTN Industries Ltd

11.85

0.151.2820.790

Sangam (India) Ltd

433.35

15.303.662177.4353.39

Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd

97.64

-2.00-2.0152.7780

Cheslind Textiles Ltd

11.05

0.454.2550.080

Vardhman Polytex Ltd

12.63

0.604.99550.630

Trident Ltd

34.09

0.060.1817372.5053.19

Banswara Syntex Ltd

145.41

-0.31-0.21497.7721.66

Ashima Ltd

33.59

0.651.97643.796.01

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd

121.14

2.372.00284.1915.65

Alok Industries Ltd

20.96

-0.22-1.0410407.140

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

56.32

-1.20-2.09173.5550

S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd

3

89.220

Filatex India Ltd

62.17

0.260.422759.4523.73

Patspin India Ltd

14.1

0.100.7143.600

Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd

87

-1.40-1.5858.7310.8

Nagreeka Exports Ltd

36.77

0.722.00114.9021.94

Winsome Yarns Ltd

3.45

0.000.0024.390

Gangotri Textiles Ltd

1.13

0.054.633.690

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

970.4

-2.55-0.264249.0310.7

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd

238.6

11.324.98253.4019.47

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd

7.14

0.070.99171.4026.19

Damodar Industries Ltd

44.58

-0.71-1.57103.8746.08

Orbit Exports Ltd

225.32

5.062.30596.3617.23

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

80

-0.05-0.0634.080

Paras Petrofils Ltd

3.28

0.061.86109.620

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd

109.51

-5.03-4.39914.4417.38

Cheviot Company Ltd

1310.15

9.200.71788.3010.09

Faze Three Ltd

433.5

-3.00-0.691054.2333.25

Mohota Industries Ltd

6.2

9.120

Raj Rayon Industries Ltd

23.48

-0.48-2.001305.680

Alps Industries Ltd

2.95

0.020.6811.540

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd

179.82

-0.20-0.11186.6125.3

AI Champdany Industries Ltd

12.45

-0.65-4.9638.290

Sportking India Ltd

104.43

-0.79-0.751327.0114.16

Mohit Industries Ltd

44.54

1.343.1063.070

Jindal Worldwide Ltd

439

5.351.238802.85109.76

Filatex Fashions Ltd

0.69

0.000.00575.0572

Morarjee Textiles Ltd

10.39

0.100.9737.750

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd(merged)

20.15

-0.65-3.1345.323.3

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd

0.55

0.0510.003.750

Salona Cotspin Ltd

283.35

-2.80-0.98149.1122.3

Lovable Lingerie Ltd

131.76

0.670.51195.000

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

1703.65

63.103.85975.3414.61

Mallcom (India) Ltd

1516.6

22.901.53946.3625.43

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd

54.04

-0.66-1.21434.2926.17

VIP Clothing Ltd

46.79

0.040.09403.080

Lux Industries Ltd

2030.3

8.600.436105.4537.56

Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd

0.8

-0.05-5.882.470

Nitin Spinners Ltd

431.6

-7.30-1.662426.4615.87

STL Global Ltd

18.14

-0.24-1.3149.800

SVP Global Textiles Ltd

5.4

0.193.6568.310

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd

57.78

5.129.72399.070

Gloster Ltd

683.55

2.800.41748.0319.91

Nandan Denim Ltd

4.93

-0.04-0.80710.6513.83

Rajvir Industries Ltd

8.88

0.000.003.550

Celebrity Fashions Ltd

16.58

0.452.7993.760

GTN Textiles Ltd

19.5

0.904.8422.700

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd

66.78

-0.23-0.341094.050

E-Land Apparel Ltd

4.85

-0.05-1.0223.280

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd

45.71

-0.83-1.78151.460

Arrow Textiles Ltd(Merged)

9

-0.10-1.1017.14132.57

Pradip Overseas Ltd

1.15

0.054.555.570.36

S P Apparels Ltd

908.2

-3.30-0.362278.9125.45

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd

31.87

0.060.1954.650

Cantabil Retail India Ltd

296.4

8.903.102479.0340.61

True Green Bio Energy Ltd

16.05

0.100.6343.500

Shekhawati Industries Ltd

32.05

0.621.97110.488.31

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd

48.81

-0.05-0.10223.150

Sudar Industries Ltd

0.95

-0.05-5.002.140

Vishal Fabrics Ltd

22.05

-0.10-0.45435.7329.84

Globe Textiles (India) Ltd

5.48

-0.03-0.54164.5522.96

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

784.45

-18.30-2.281626.3330.83

Shiva Mills Ltd

100.7

0.560.5687.020

Jet Knitwears Ltd

110

-5.00-4.3548.4888.71

Digjam Ltd

64.67

-0.06-0.09129.340

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd

162.5

-1.50-0.91372.9636.12

Nandani Creation Ltd

36.35

-0.73-1.9762.7511.85

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged)

583.95

12.802.243697.200

DCM Nouvelle Ltd

208.92

0.210.10390.2224.64

Manomay Tex India Ltd

220.6

-3.20-1.43398.1622.79

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd

536

-3.00-0.56846.02102.47

Lorenzini Apparels Ltd

17.33

-0.04-0.23299.3517.86

Marvel Decor Ltd

122.75

-4.05-3.19217.76204.52

Vera Synthetic Ltd

91.5

-4.00-4.1945.1626.24

Akshar Spintex Ltd

0.75

0.000.0059.0675

Jakharia Fabric Ltd

46.4

2.204.9818.8648.84

Lagnam Spintex Ltd

123.33

-2.97-2.35217.9116.09

Vinny Overseas Ltd

1.84

0.021.1085.6145.25

Sahaj Fashions Ltd

14.2

-0.50-3.4018.7020.42

Axita Cotton Ltd

11.07

-0.15-1.34384.9832.09

SBC Exports Ltd

27.02

-0.22-0.81857.7846.19

Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd

0.94

0.022.1717.270

GHCL Textiles Ltd

99.79

-0.18-0.18953.8520.22

AB Cotspin India Ltd

474.25

22.554.99488.1169.39

Go Fashion (India) Ltd

1017.7

31.803.235496.4962.35

Sanathan Textiles Ltd

380.1

0.350.093208.2023.07

Swaraj Suiting Ltd

236.65

-3.35-1.40443.1824.72

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd

13.5

-0.35-2.5333.4119.51

Shri Techtex Ltd

72.55

0.300.42181.0114.74

Globale Tessile Ltd

29.31

1.264.4931.1398.24

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

2069.15

-22.75-1.0912606.015.77

Karnika Industries Ltd

376.9

3.000.80467.3445.88

Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd

26.3

1.204.7845.205.36

Signoria Creation Ltd

115

-4.00-3.3654.7222.73

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd

703.75

24.153.55497.6939.28

Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup

1739.25

-4.85-0.283802.980

Gajanand International Ltd

19

0.201.0635.7915.8

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd

108.7

-0.80-0.73151.9346.2

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd

57.4

-0.15-0.26116.0547.17

S D Retail Ltd

170.1

0.600.35318.4742.59

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd

76.3

4.255.90109.1643.4

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd

87

2.452.9060.404.14

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd

51.02

-1.98-3.7454.180

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

