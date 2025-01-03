Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Sumeet Industries Ltd
4.89
|0.09
|1.88
|50.68
|0
Arvind Ltd
409.25
|-8.05
|-1.93
|10712.85
|47.55
Sintex Industries Ltd
2.3
|-0.05
|-2.13
|137.82
|0
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
193.94
|-1.95
|-1.00
|4005.54
|0
Century Enka Ltd
628
|-13.45
|-2.10
|1372.18
|19.18
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
911.4
|-18.79
|-2.02
|1809.42
|40.95
Grasim Industries Ltd
2510
|-33.95
|-1.33
|165285.93
|144.04
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd
310.8
|-4.55
|-1.44
|184.65
|10.4
Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd(Merged)
1887.05
|-33.90
|-1.76
|24592.21
|63.31
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
949.7
|-13.45
|-1.40
|4308.80
|22.54
Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd
4.75
|0.00
|0.00
|3.75
|0
NRC Ltd
3.7
|0.05
|1.37
|13.78
|1.9
RSWM Ltd
196.44
|3.37
|1.75
|925.27
|0
BSL Ltd
275.2
|-2.55
|-0.92
|283.24
|25.39
Himatsingka Seide Ltd
201.8
|-1.74
|-0.85
|2537.48
|28.86
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
509.7
|-4.10
|-0.80
|14739.24
|18.7
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
269.7
|1.85
|0.69
|972.68
|0
Fiberweb (India) Ltd
61.11
|-0.44
|-0.71
|175.95
|15.38
STI India Ltd
2.85
|-0.10
|-3.39
|8.27
|0
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd
333.9
|5.95
|1.81
|160.94
|0
Garden Silk Mills Pvt Ltd
7.6
|-0.35
|-4.40
|31.98
|0.51
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd
143.41
|1.20
|0.84
|619.61
|27.9
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
40.97
|-0.24
|-0.58
|1069.78
|0
Super Sales India Ltd
296
|-3.15
|-1.05
|90.87
|93.76
Shiva Texyarn Ltd
234.72
|12.13
|5.45
|304.26
|183.68
Hind Syntex Ltd
1.45
|-0.05
|-3.33
|1.84
|0
Modern Threads (I) Ltd
54.52
|2.32
|4.44
|189.62
|14.86
Weizmann Ltd
136.89
|-1.51
|-1.09
|217.09
|25.79
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd
44.37
|0.87
|2.00
|395.47
|10.85
Ruby Mills Ltd
268.15
|-0.35
|-0.13
|896.69
|23.07
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd
212.24
|1.25
|0.59
|160.10
|62.69
T T Ltd
157.79
|3.26
|2.11
|339.25
|0
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd
2356.45
|-48.55
|-2.02
|164.01
|0
Ginni Filaments Ltd
33.33
|0.07
|0.21
|285.47
|416.13
Precot Ltd
612.7
|-3.35
|-0.54
|735.24
|20.66
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
88.12
|2.07
|2.41
|165.71
|39.45
Indo Count Industries Ltd
344.1
|-7.35
|-2.09
|6815.05
|22.43
AYM Syntex Ltd
258.65
|3.00
|1.17
|1513.08
|78.4
Donear Industries Ltd
165.47
|-3.10
|-1.84
|860.44
|20.67
Sanghi Polyesters Ltd
1.35
|13.50
|0
Maral Overseas Ltd
82.97
|-0.38
|-0.46
|344.41
|0
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
313
|-55.98
|-15.17
|288.59
|0
Welspun Living Ltd
163.49
|0.00
|0.00
|15888.10
|28.32
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
1936.1
|-82.90
|-4.11
|4907.43
|62.6
VTM Ltd
23.55
|0.60
|2.61
|94.74
|31.25
Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd
6.9
|0.00
|0.00
|13.56
|0
VTX Industries Ltd
3.55
|-0.10
|-2.74
|6.45
|0
GTN Industries Ltd
11.85
|0.15
|1.28
|20.79
|0
Sangam (India) Ltd
433.35
|15.30
|3.66
|2177.43
|53.39
Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd
97.64
|-2.00
|-2.01
|52.77
|80
Cheslind Textiles Ltd
11.05
|0.45
|4.25
|50.08
|0
Vardhman Polytex Ltd
12.63
|0.60
|4.99
|550.63
|0
Trident Ltd
34.09
|0.06
|0.18
|17372.50
|53.19
Banswara Syntex Ltd
145.41
|-0.31
|-0.21
|497.77
|21.66
Ashima Ltd
33.59
|0.65
|1.97
|643.79
|6.01
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd
121.14
|2.37
|2.00
|284.19
|15.65
Alok Industries Ltd
20.96
|-0.22
|-1.04
|10407.14
|0
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd
56.32
|-1.20
|-2.09
|173.55
|50
S.Kumars Nationwide Ltd
3
|89.22
|0
Filatex India Ltd
62.17
|0.26
|0.42
|2759.45
|23.73
Patspin India Ltd
14.1
|0.10
|0.71
|43.60
|0
Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd
87
|-1.40
|-1.58
|58.73
|10.8
Nagreeka Exports Ltd
36.77
|0.72
|2.00
|114.90
|21.94
Winsome Yarns Ltd
3.45
|0.00
|0.00
|24.39
|0
Gangotri Textiles Ltd
1.13
|0.05
|4.63
|3.69
|0
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
970.4
|-2.55
|-0.26
|4249.03
|10.7
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd
238.6
|11.32
|4.98
|253.40
|19.47
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd
7.14
|0.07
|0.99
|171.40
|26.19
Damodar Industries Ltd
44.58
|-0.71
|-1.57
|103.87
|46.08
Orbit Exports Ltd
225.32
|5.06
|2.30
|596.36
|17.23
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd
80
|-0.05
|-0.06
|34.08
|0
Paras Petrofils Ltd
3.28
|0.06
|1.86
|109.62
|0
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd
109.51
|-5.03
|-4.39
|914.44
|17.38
Cheviot Company Ltd
1310.15
|9.20
|0.71
|788.30
|10.09
Faze Three Ltd
433.5
|-3.00
|-0.69
|1054.23
|33.25
Mohota Industries Ltd
6.2
|9.12
|0
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd
23.48
|-0.48
|-2.00
|1305.68
|0
Alps Industries Ltd
2.95
|0.02
|0.68
|11.54
|0
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd
179.82
|-0.20
|-0.11
|186.61
|25.3
AI Champdany Industries Ltd
12.45
|-0.65
|-4.96
|38.29
|0
Sportking India Ltd
104.43
|-0.79
|-0.75
|1327.01
|14.16
Mohit Industries Ltd
44.54
|1.34
|3.10
|63.07
|0
Jindal Worldwide Ltd
439
|5.35
|1.23
|8802.85
|109.76
Filatex Fashions Ltd
0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|575.05
|72
Morarjee Textiles Ltd
10.39
|0.10
|0.97
|37.75
|0
Grabal Alok Impex Ltd(merged)
20.15
|-0.65
|-3.13
|45.32
|3.3
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd
0.55
|0.05
|10.00
|3.75
|0
Salona Cotspin Ltd
283.35
|-2.80
|-0.98
|149.11
|22.3
Lovable Lingerie Ltd
131.76
|0.67
|0.51
|195.00
|0
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
1703.65
|63.10
|3.85
|975.34
|14.61
Mallcom (India) Ltd
1516.6
|22.90
|1.53
|946.36
|25.43
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd
54.04
|-0.66
|-1.21
|434.29
|26.17
VIP Clothing Ltd
46.79
|0.04
|0.09
|403.08
|0
Lux Industries Ltd
2030.3
|8.60
|0.43
|6105.45
|37.56
Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd
0.8
|-0.05
|-5.88
|2.47
|0
Nitin Spinners Ltd
431.6
|-7.30
|-1.66
|2426.46
|15.87
STL Global Ltd
18.14
|-0.24
|-1.31
|49.80
|0
SVP Global Textiles Ltd
5.4
|0.19
|3.65
|68.31
|0
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd
57.78
|5.12
|9.72
|399.07
|0
Gloster Ltd
683.55
|2.80
|0.41
|748.03
|19.91
Nandan Denim Ltd
4.93
|-0.04
|-0.80
|710.65
|13.83
Rajvir Industries Ltd
8.88
|0.00
|0.00
|3.55
|0
Celebrity Fashions Ltd
16.58
|0.45
|2.79
|93.76
|0
GTN Textiles Ltd
19.5
|0.90
|4.84
|22.70
|0
Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
66.78
|-0.23
|-0.34
|1094.05
|0
E-Land Apparel Ltd
4.85
|-0.05
|-1.02
|23.28
|0
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
45.71
|-0.83
|-1.78
|151.46
|0
Arrow Textiles Ltd(Merged)
9
|-0.10
|-1.10
|17.14
|132.57
Pradip Overseas Ltd
1.15
|0.05
|4.55
|5.57
|0.36
S P Apparels Ltd
908.2
|-3.30
|-0.36
|2278.91
|25.45
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd
31.87
|0.06
|0.19
|54.65
|0
Cantabil Retail India Ltd
296.4
|8.90
|3.10
|2479.03
|40.61
True Green Bio Energy Ltd
16.05
|0.10
|0.63
|43.50
|0
Shekhawati Industries Ltd
32.05
|0.62
|1.97
|110.48
|8.31
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd
48.81
|-0.05
|-0.10
|223.15
|0
Sudar Industries Ltd
0.95
|-0.05
|-5.00
|2.14
|0
Vishal Fabrics Ltd
22.05
|-0.10
|-0.45
|435.73
|29.84
Globe Textiles (India) Ltd
5.48
|-0.03
|-0.54
|164.55
|22.96
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
784.45
|-18.30
|-2.28
|1626.33
|30.83
Shiva Mills Ltd
100.7
|0.56
|0.56
|87.02
|0
Jet Knitwears Ltd
110
|-5.00
|-4.35
|48.48
|88.71
Digjam Ltd
64.67
|-0.06
|-0.09
|129.34
|0
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd
162.5
|-1.50
|-0.91
|372.96
|36.12
Nandani Creation Ltd
36.35
|-0.73
|-1.97
|62.75
|11.85
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged)
583.95
|12.80
|2.24
|3697.20
|0
DCM Nouvelle Ltd
208.92
|0.21
|0.10
|390.22
|24.64
Manomay Tex India Ltd
220.6
|-3.20
|-1.43
|398.16
|22.79
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd
536
|-3.00
|-0.56
|846.02
|102.47
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd
17.33
|-0.04
|-0.23
|299.35
|17.86
Marvel Decor Ltd
122.75
|-4.05
|-3.19
|217.76
|204.52
Vera Synthetic Ltd
91.5
|-4.00
|-4.19
|45.16
|26.24
Akshar Spintex Ltd
0.75
|0.00
|0.00
|59.06
|75
Jakharia Fabric Ltd
46.4
|2.20
|4.98
|18.86
|48.84
Lagnam Spintex Ltd
123.33
|-2.97
|-2.35
|217.91
|16.09
Vinny Overseas Ltd
1.84
|0.02
|1.10
|85.61
|45.25
Sahaj Fashions Ltd
14.2
|-0.50
|-3.40
|18.70
|20.42
Axita Cotton Ltd
11.07
|-0.15
|-1.34
|384.98
|32.09
SBC Exports Ltd
27.02
|-0.22
|-0.81
|857.78
|46.19
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd
0.94
|0.02
|2.17
|17.27
|0
GHCL Textiles Ltd
99.79
|-0.18
|-0.18
|953.85
|20.22
AB Cotspin India Ltd
474.25
|22.55
|4.99
|488.11
|69.39
Go Fashion (India) Ltd
1017.7
|31.80
|3.23
|5496.49
|62.35
Sanathan Textiles Ltd
380.1
|0.35
|0.09
|3208.20
|23.07
Swaraj Suiting Ltd
236.65
|-3.35
|-1.40
|443.18
|24.72
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd
13.5
|-0.35
|-2.53
|33.41
|19.51
Shri Techtex Ltd
72.55
|0.30
|0.42
|181.01
|14.74
Globale Tessile Ltd
29.31
|1.26
|4.49
|31.13
|98.24
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
2069.15
|-22.75
|-1.09
|12606.01
|5.77
Karnika Industries Ltd
376.9
|3.00
|0.80
|467.34
|45.88
Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd
26.3
|1.20
|4.78
|45.20
|5.36
Signoria Creation Ltd
115
|-4.00
|-3.36
|54.72
|22.73
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd
703.75
|24.15
|3.55
|497.69
|39.28
Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup
1739.25
|-4.85
|-0.28
|3802.98
|0
Gajanand International Ltd
19
|0.20
|1.06
|35.79
|15.8
Avi Ansh Textile Ltd
108.7
|-0.80
|-0.73
|151.93
|46.2
Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd
57.4
|-0.15
|-0.26
|116.05
|47.17
S D Retail Ltd
170.1
|0.60
|0.35
|318.47
|42.59
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd
76.3
|4.25
|5.90
|109.16
|43.4
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd
87
|2.45
|2.90
|60.40
|4.14
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd
51.02
|-1.98
|-3.74
|54.18
|0
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
