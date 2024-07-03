iifl-logo-icon 1
Nandan Denim Ltd Share Price

4.79
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:55 AM

  • Open4.95
  • Day's High4.99
  • 52 Wk High7.35
  • Prev. Close4.93
  • Day's Low4.78
  • 52 Wk Low 2.62
  • Turnover (lac)85.63
  • P/E13.72
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.17
  • EPS0.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)690.46
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Nandan Denim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.95

Prev. Close

4.93

Turnover(Lac.)

85.63

Day's High

4.99

Day's Low

4.78

52 Week's High

7.35

52 Week's Low

2.62

Book Value

4.17

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

690.46

P/E

13.72

EPS

0.36

Divi. Yield

0

Nandan Denim Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

Nandan Denim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nandan Denim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.91%

Foreign: 0.90%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 2.06%

Institutions: 2.06%

Non-Institutions: 46.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nandan Denim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

144.15

144.15

144.15

48.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

441.05

395.94

394.72

422.98

Net Worth

585.2

540.09

538.87

471.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,090.23

1,524.26

1,588.92

1,220.41

yoy growth (%)

-28.47

-4.06

30.19

5.5

Raw materials

-797.95

-1,135.96

-1,084.79

-823.35

As % of sales

73.19

74.52

68.27

67.46

Employee costs

-51

-79.27

-80.3

-59.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.38

-7.19

61.19

85.45

Depreciation

-78.38

-87.7

-120.55

-86.35

Tax paid

12.66

6.68

-14.47

-12.91

Working capital

76.38

42.25

112.59

-2.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.47

-4.06

30.19

5.5

Op profit growth

-33.71

-56.08

20.88

-2.26

EBIT growth

-69.65

-69.92

-2.01

-5.93

Net profit growth

3,589.08

-101.08

-35.59

14.56

No Record Found

Nandan Denim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nandan Denim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Giraj Mohan Sharma

Chairman & Managing Director

Jyotiprasad Chiripal

Independent Director

Falguni Vasavada

Whole-time Director

Shaktidan Gadhavi

Independent Director

Nalini Nageswaran

Independent Director

Kirit V Joshi

Independent Director

Rahul Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rinku Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nandan Denim Ltd

Summary

Nandan Denim Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Nandan Exim Pvt Ltd. On January 16, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nandan Exim Ltd. Then again, Companys name was changed from Nandan Exim Limited to Nandan Denim Limited during the year 2013-14. Vedprakash D Chiripal and Brijmohan Chiripal founded the Company with the intent of manufacturing, trading, and exporting textiles.The Company has an integrated denim manufacturing process from spinning to delivering finished fabric. Initially, the Companyoperated in the domestic and international cloth commerce sector, but later expanded into the production of denim fabrics. Over the years, it transitioned from an only denim manufacturer to a manufacturer of superior quality shirting and other fabrics.The Company manufactures and distributes denim fabric, yarn/dyed yarn, cotton fabric, and shirting fabric to consumers in different parts of the globe. NDL produces primarily grey cotton fabrics, khakis, and denims. Moreover, it specialise in manufacturing fabrics with a wide range of weaves, colours, textile combinations, and weights. Their product offerings include denim twills, stretch bull denim, and broken twills, among others. Additionally, they provide grey cotton fabric and blend textiles. The Companys inventory primarily comprises cotton fibres, denim fabrics, and ready-to-wear garments.Presently, the Company is engaged in
Company FAQs

What is the Nandan Denim Ltd share price today?

The Nandan Denim Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nandan Denim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nandan Denim Ltd is ₹690.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nandan Denim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nandan Denim Ltd is 13.72 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nandan Denim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nandan Denim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nandan Denim Ltd is ₹2.62 and ₹7.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nandan Denim Ltd?

Nandan Denim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.71%, 3 Years at 6.77%, 1 Year at 66.55%, 6 Month at 3.14%, 3 Month at -22.48% and 1 Month at -3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nandan Denim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nandan Denim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.01 %
Institutions - 2.07 %
Public - 46.92 %

