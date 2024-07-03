Summary

Nandan Denim Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Nandan Exim Pvt Ltd. On January 16, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nandan Exim Ltd. Then again, Companys name was changed from Nandan Exim Limited to Nandan Denim Limited during the year 2013-14. Vedprakash D Chiripal and Brijmohan Chiripal founded the Company with the intent of manufacturing, trading, and exporting textiles.The Company has an integrated denim manufacturing process from spinning to delivering finished fabric. Initially, the Companyoperated in the domestic and international cloth commerce sector, but later expanded into the production of denim fabrics. Over the years, it transitioned from an only denim manufacturer to a manufacturer of superior quality shirting and other fabrics.The Company manufactures and distributes denim fabric, yarn/dyed yarn, cotton fabric, and shirting fabric to consumers in different parts of the globe. NDL produces primarily grey cotton fabrics, khakis, and denims. Moreover, it specialise in manufacturing fabrics with a wide range of weaves, colours, textile combinations, and weights. Their product offerings include denim twills, stretch bull denim, and broken twills, among others. Additionally, they provide grey cotton fabric and blend textiles. The Companys inventory primarily comprises cotton fibres, denim fabrics, and ready-to-wear garments.Presently, the Company is engaged in

