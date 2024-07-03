SectorTextiles
Open₹4.95
Prev. Close₹4.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.63
Day's High₹4.99
Day's Low₹4.78
52 Week's High₹7.35
52 Week's Low₹2.62
Book Value₹4.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)690.46
P/E13.72
EPS0.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
144.15
144.15
144.15
48.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
441.05
395.94
394.72
422.98
Net Worth
585.2
540.09
538.87
471.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,090.23
1,524.26
1,588.92
1,220.41
yoy growth (%)
-28.47
-4.06
30.19
5.5
Raw materials
-797.95
-1,135.96
-1,084.79
-823.35
As % of sales
73.19
74.52
68.27
67.46
Employee costs
-51
-79.27
-80.3
-59.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.38
-7.19
61.19
85.45
Depreciation
-78.38
-87.7
-120.55
-86.35
Tax paid
12.66
6.68
-14.47
-12.91
Working capital
76.38
42.25
112.59
-2.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.47
-4.06
30.19
5.5
Op profit growth
-33.71
-56.08
20.88
-2.26
EBIT growth
-69.65
-69.92
-2.01
-5.93
Net profit growth
3,589.08
-101.08
-35.59
14.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Giraj Mohan Sharma
Chairman & Managing Director
Jyotiprasad Chiripal
Independent Director
Falguni Vasavada
Whole-time Director
Shaktidan Gadhavi
Independent Director
Nalini Nageswaran
Independent Director
Kirit V Joshi
Independent Director
Rahul Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rinku Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nandan Denim Ltd
Summary
Nandan Denim Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Nandan Exim Pvt Ltd. On January 16, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nandan Exim Ltd. Then again, Companys name was changed from Nandan Exim Limited to Nandan Denim Limited during the year 2013-14. Vedprakash D Chiripal and Brijmohan Chiripal founded the Company with the intent of manufacturing, trading, and exporting textiles.The Company has an integrated denim manufacturing process from spinning to delivering finished fabric. Initially, the Companyoperated in the domestic and international cloth commerce sector, but later expanded into the production of denim fabrics. Over the years, it transitioned from an only denim manufacturer to a manufacturer of superior quality shirting and other fabrics.The Company manufactures and distributes denim fabric, yarn/dyed yarn, cotton fabric, and shirting fabric to consumers in different parts of the globe. NDL produces primarily grey cotton fabrics, khakis, and denims. Moreover, it specialise in manufacturing fabrics with a wide range of weaves, colours, textile combinations, and weights. Their product offerings include denim twills, stretch bull denim, and broken twills, among others. Additionally, they provide grey cotton fabric and blend textiles. The Companys inventory primarily comprises cotton fibres, denim fabrics, and ready-to-wear garments.Presently, the Company is engaged in
Read More
The Nandan Denim Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nandan Denim Ltd is ₹690.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nandan Denim Ltd is 13.72 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nandan Denim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nandan Denim Ltd is ₹2.62 and ₹7.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nandan Denim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.71%, 3 Years at 6.77%, 1 Year at 66.55%, 6 Month at 3.14%, 3 Month at -22.48% and 1 Month at -3.90%.
