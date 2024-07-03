Nandan Denim Ltd Summary

Nandan Denim Limited was incorporated on August 9, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Nandan Exim Pvt Ltd. On January 16, 2004, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Nandan Exim Ltd. Then again, Companys name was changed from Nandan Exim Limited to Nandan Denim Limited during the year 2013-14. Vedprakash D Chiripal and Brijmohan Chiripal founded the Company with the intent of manufacturing, trading, and exporting textiles.The Company has an integrated denim manufacturing process from spinning to delivering finished fabric. Initially, the Companyoperated in the domestic and international cloth commerce sector, but later expanded into the production of denim fabrics. Over the years, it transitioned from an only denim manufacturer to a manufacturer of superior quality shirting and other fabrics.The Company manufactures and distributes denim fabric, yarn/dyed yarn, cotton fabric, and shirting fabric to consumers in different parts of the globe. NDL produces primarily grey cotton fabrics, khakis, and denims. Moreover, it specialise in manufacturing fabrics with a wide range of weaves, colours, textile combinations, and weights. Their product offerings include denim twills, stretch bull denim, and broken twills, among others. Additionally, they provide grey cotton fabric and blend textiles. The Companys inventory primarily comprises cotton fibres, denim fabrics, and ready-to-wear garments.Presently, the Company is engaged in textile industry for manufacturing gray cotton fabrics, khakhis and denims. They also manufacture fabrics of different weaves, dyes, combination of yarns and weights. The range of fabrics include denim, twills, stretch, bull denim, broken twills. Their principal products include cotton grey fabric/ blended fabrics, cotton yarn, denim fabrics and ready made garments.The company was established for manufacturing, trading and export of textile products and was promoted by Vedprakash D Chiripal and Brijmohan Chiripal.Initially, the company was in the business of trading of fabrics in domestic and international markets. During the year 2003-04, they commenced implementation of Weaving (Grey) project. During the year 2004-05, the company forayed into manufacturing and weaving by installing imported air jet looms. They commenced implementation of Denim Project. In July 2005, the company further diversified into manufacturing of Denim Fabrics with an installed capacity of 100 lakh meters per annum.In March 2006, the company increased their production capacity of Denim from 100 lakh meters per annum to 200 lakh meters per annum.During the year 2006-07, the company commenced implementation of spinning project, expansion of denim project and setting up of captive power plant. They commissioned their Third Line of Denim by increasing existing capacity from 20 lakh meters per annum to 30 lakh meters per annum. Also, they commissioned one unit of Spinning Project.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Denim and Grey Fabrics from 35600000 meters to 42000000 meters. Also, they increased the installed capacity of Spinning from 7200000 kg to 14400000 kg.During the year 2009-10, the company fully completed expansion project by commissioning their fourth Denim Lines. Thus, the total capacity increased to 40 lakh meters per annum. Also, they commissioned the spinning plant and 15 MW power project.In 2013, the Company increased installed Denim capacity to 71 MMPA; also it increased installed Spinning capacity to 54 TPD. In 2014, the Spinning capacity further was increased to 64 TPD; Installed yarn Dyed Shirting capacity to 10 MMPA; Installed Yarn Dyeing capacity of 6 TPD.