Board of Directors has approved Sub-division/split of Equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NANDAN DENIM LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NANDAN DENIM LIMITED (532641) RECORD DATE 19.09.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 19/09/2024 DR-719/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE875G01030 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 19/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.09.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Nandan Denim Limited (NDL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 19, 2024. Symbol NDL Company Name Nandan Denim Limited New ISIN INE875G01048 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 19, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (As Per Nse Circular dated on 16.09.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240910-26 dated September 10, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code NANDAN DENIM LIMITED (532641) New ISIN No. INE875G01048 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 19-09-2024 (DR- 719/2024-2025) (As Per Bse Notice Dated on 17.09.2024)