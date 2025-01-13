Nandan Denim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
144.15
144.15
144.15
48.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
441.05
395.94
394.72
422.98
Net Worth
585.2
540.09
538.87
471.03
Minority Interest
Debt
329.88
465.06
558.42
552.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.06
14.94
11.84
2.3
Total Liabilities
950.14
1,020.09
1,109.13
1,025.66
Fixed Assets
509
539.6
543.89
504.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.41
0.32
0.47
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
384.82
452.6
519.19
490.41
Inventories
167.59
207.32
243.56
205.48
Inventory Days
68.79
Sundry Debtors
371.93
353.22
446.05
278.41
Debtor Days
93.2
Other Current Assets
77.28
139.38
163.38
164.08
Sundry Creditors
-17.41
-36.68
-34.74
-125.53
Creditor Days
42.02
Other Current Liabilities
-214.57
-210.64
-299.06
-32.03
Cash
55.92
27.57
45.59
30.32
Total Assets
950.15
1,020.09
1,109.14
1,025.65
