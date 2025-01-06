Nandan Denim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.38
-7.19
61.19
85.45
Depreciation
-78.38
-87.7
-120.55
-86.35
Tax paid
12.66
6.68
-14.47
-12.91
Working capital
76.38
42.25
112.59
-2.32
Other operating items
Operating
-20.72
-45.95
38.75
-16.13
Capital expenditure
-38.48
26.04
59.72
60
Free cash flow
-59.2
-19.91
98.47
43.86
Equity raised
883.92
869.1
773.04
620.08
Investing
-0.92
-0.21
-0.11
-5.79
Financing
30.7
-118.65
2.57
126.86
Dividends paid
0
0
3.84
7.68
Net in cash
854.5
730.32
877.83
792.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.