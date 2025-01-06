iifl-logo-icon 1
Nandan Denim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.74
(-3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Nandan Denim FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.38

-7.19

61.19

85.45

Depreciation

-78.38

-87.7

-120.55

-86.35

Tax paid

12.66

6.68

-14.47

-12.91

Working capital

76.38

42.25

112.59

-2.32

Other operating items

Operating

-20.72

-45.95

38.75

-16.13

Capital expenditure

-38.48

26.04

59.72

60

Free cash flow

-59.2

-19.91

98.47

43.86

Equity raised

883.92

869.1

773.04

620.08

Investing

-0.92

-0.21

-0.11

-5.79

Financing

30.7

-118.65

2.57

126.86

Dividends paid

0

0

3.84

7.68

Net in cash

854.5

730.32

877.83

792.7

