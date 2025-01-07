iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nandan Denim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.78
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:48 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nandan Denim Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,090.23

1,524.26

1,588.92

1,220.41

yoy growth (%)

-28.47

-4.06

30.19

5.5

Raw materials

-797.95

-1,135.96

-1,084.79

-823.35

As % of sales

73.19

74.52

68.27

67.46

Employee costs

-51

-79.27

-80.3

-59.06

As % of sales

4.67

5.2

5.05

4.83

Other costs

-175.53

-209.84

-197.99

-151.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.1

13.76

12.46

12.38

Operating profit

65.73

99.17

225.83

186.81

OPM

6.02

6.5

14.21

15.3

Depreciation

-78.38

-87.7

-120.55

-86.35

Interest expense

-42.26

-43.04

-57.97

-36.16

Other income

23.52

24.37

13.9

21.16

Profit before tax

-31.38

-7.19

61.19

85.45

Taxes

12.66

6.68

-14.47

-12.91

Tax rate

-40.35

-92.94

-23.64

-15.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.71

-0.5

46.72

72.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.71

-0.5

46.72

72.54

yoy growth (%)

3,589.08

-101.08

-35.59

14.56

NPM

-1.71

-0.03

2.94

5.94

Nandan Denim : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nandan Denim Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.