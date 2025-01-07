Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,090.23
1,524.26
1,588.92
1,220.41
yoy growth (%)
-28.47
-4.06
30.19
5.5
Raw materials
-797.95
-1,135.96
-1,084.79
-823.35
As % of sales
73.19
74.52
68.27
67.46
Employee costs
-51
-79.27
-80.3
-59.06
As % of sales
4.67
5.2
5.05
4.83
Other costs
-175.53
-209.84
-197.99
-151.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.1
13.76
12.46
12.38
Operating profit
65.73
99.17
225.83
186.81
OPM
6.02
6.5
14.21
15.3
Depreciation
-78.38
-87.7
-120.55
-86.35
Interest expense
-42.26
-43.04
-57.97
-36.16
Other income
23.52
24.37
13.9
21.16
Profit before tax
-31.38
-7.19
61.19
85.45
Taxes
12.66
6.68
-14.47
-12.91
Tax rate
-40.35
-92.94
-23.64
-15.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.71
-0.5
46.72
72.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.71
-0.5
46.72
72.54
yoy growth (%)
3,589.08
-101.08
-35.59
14.56
NPM
-1.71
-0.03
2.94
5.94
