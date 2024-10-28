|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Nandan Denim Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. we submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Nandan Denim Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. submission of Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Nandan Denim Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-division / Split of Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013. Nandan Denim Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Sub-division / Split of Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Code of Conduct of the Company, as informed earlier the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by all the designated person including their relatives, shall remain close from June 06, 2024 till June 19, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.06.2024) Board of Directors has approved Sub-division/split of Equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company Resignation of Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Nandan Denim Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024 and other agenda items Audited Financial Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and other matters noted and approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Nandan Denim Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
