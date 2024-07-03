iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Industries Ltd Share Price

11.85
(1.28%)
Mar 12, 2021|12:57:26 PM

  • Open11.95
  • Day's High12.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close11.7
  • Day's Low11.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.79
  • Div. Yield0
GTN Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

11.95

Prev. Close

11.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.7

Day's High

12.25

Day's Low

11.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

49.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GTN Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GTN Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GTN Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 25.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GTN Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.55

17.55

17.55

17.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.49

78.52

62.95

28.21

Net Worth

88.04

96.07

80.5

45.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

310.24

344.18

295.53

283.71

yoy growth (%)

-9.86

16.46

4.16

1.3

Raw materials

-197.3

-228.5

-187.32

-176.75

As % of sales

63.59

66.39

63.38

62.3

Employee costs

-29.87

-32.24

-28.9

-27.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.26

-14.06

-10.61

-5.67

Depreciation

-8.9

-9.13

-8.76

-8.76

Tax paid

2.04

-0.53

2.48

2.16

Working capital

-0.59

-1.28

15.91

-3.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.86

16.46

4.16

1.3

Op profit growth

27.98

2.19

-4.4

-11.84

EBIT growth

52.16

-8.17

-8.3

-43

Net profit growth

14.35

-12.78

32.09

7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018

Gross Sales

295.53

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

295.53

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

4.09

GTN Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GTN Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M K Patodia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Prabhakara Rao

Non Executive Director

C George Joseph

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar T T

Independent Director

Sabari S. Kambli

Independent Director

Ranganath M V

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GTN Industries Ltd

Summary

GTN Industries Ltd (Formerly known GTN Textiles Ltd) was incorporated in 1962, GTN Textiles was taken over by the present promoters in 1966. The flagship of the GTN Patodia group, GTN Textiles (GTNTL) has several unique distinctions. It was the first company to export cotton yarn from India to Japan and Italy. The Company has its production facilities in the State of Telangana and Maharashtra and is presently engaged in the business of Spinning and Doubling of Yarn.In 1992, it exported virtually its entire production, although it is not an EOU. The installed capacity of its plant at Alwaye, Kerala, has been increased from 12000 to 38600 spindles, bringing the companys total spindleage to 60340. In Jan.93, GTNTL came out with its maiden public issue to modernise the existing plants, meet long-term working capital requirements and invest in the groups newly promoted company, Patspin India Ltd.GTNTL is a government-recognised Export House and a Star Exporter. Perfect Spinners, a group company, also into cotton yarn, was merged with the company in Apr.94. It is implementing an expansion-cum-modernisation programme at all its units. GTN Exports and Packworth Udyog are subsidiaries of GTN Textiles. In 2000-2001 the company has raised term loan of Rs.22.83 crores under Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme which provides for 5% interest subsidy,for marginal increase in capacity and substantial modernisation/replacement of old machinery across the units,by availing world-class technolog
Company FAQs

What is the GTN Industries Ltd share price today?

The GTN Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTN Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTN Industries Ltd is ₹20.79 Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTN Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTN Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.70 as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTN Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTN Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTN Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of GTN Industries Ltd?

GTN Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.82%, 3 Years at -4.80%, 1 Year at 106.03%, 6 Month at 48.45%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTN Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTN Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

