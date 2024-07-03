SectorTextiles
Open₹11.95
Prev. Close₹11.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.7
Day's High₹12.25
Day's Low₹11.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹49.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.55
17.55
17.55
17.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.49
78.52
62.95
28.21
Net Worth
88.04
96.07
80.5
45.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
310.24
344.18
295.53
283.71
yoy growth (%)
-9.86
16.46
4.16
1.3
Raw materials
-197.3
-228.5
-187.32
-176.75
As % of sales
63.59
66.39
63.38
62.3
Employee costs
-29.87
-32.24
-28.9
-27.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.26
-14.06
-10.61
-5.67
Depreciation
-8.9
-9.13
-8.76
-8.76
Tax paid
2.04
-0.53
2.48
2.16
Working capital
-0.59
-1.28
15.91
-3.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.86
16.46
4.16
1.3
Op profit growth
27.98
2.19
-4.4
-11.84
EBIT growth
52.16
-8.17
-8.3
-43
Net profit growth
14.35
-12.78
32.09
7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
295.53
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
295.53
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M K Patodia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Prabhakara Rao
Non Executive Director
C George Joseph
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar T T
Independent Director
Sabari S. Kambli
Independent Director
Ranganath M V
Reports by GTN Industries Ltd
Summary
GTN Industries Ltd (Formerly known GTN Textiles Ltd) was incorporated in 1962, GTN Textiles was taken over by the present promoters in 1966. The flagship of the GTN Patodia group, GTN Textiles (GTNTL) has several unique distinctions. It was the first company to export cotton yarn from India to Japan and Italy. The Company has its production facilities in the State of Telangana and Maharashtra and is presently engaged in the business of Spinning and Doubling of Yarn.In 1992, it exported virtually its entire production, although it is not an EOU. The installed capacity of its plant at Alwaye, Kerala, has been increased from 12000 to 38600 spindles, bringing the companys total spindleage to 60340. In Jan.93, GTNTL came out with its maiden public issue to modernise the existing plants, meet long-term working capital requirements and invest in the groups newly promoted company, Patspin India Ltd.GTNTL is a government-recognised Export House and a Star Exporter. Perfect Spinners, a group company, also into cotton yarn, was merged with the company in Apr.94. It is implementing an expansion-cum-modernisation programme at all its units. GTN Exports and Packworth Udyog are subsidiaries of GTN Textiles. In 2000-2001 the company has raised term loan of Rs.22.83 crores under Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme which provides for 5% interest subsidy,for marginal increase in capacity and substantial modernisation/replacement of old machinery across the units,by availing world-class technolog
The GTN Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTN Industries Ltd is ₹20.79 Cr. as of 12 Mar ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of GTN Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.70 as of 12 Mar ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTN Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTN Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Mar ‘21
GTN Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.82%, 3 Years at -4.80%, 1 Year at 106.03%, 6 Month at 48.45%, 3 Month at 7.66% and 1 Month at 3.91%.
