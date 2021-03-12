GTN Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.55
17.55
17.55
17.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.49
78.52
62.95
28.21
Net Worth
88.04
96.07
80.5
45.76
Minority Interest
Debt
40.58
31.36
88.91
171.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.91
9.83
17.55
26.71
Total Liabilities
137.53
137.26
186.96
244.21
Fixed Assets
54
56.06
56.87
137.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.34
0.32
4.23
29.39
Networking Capital
63.91
76.34
114.48
65.83
Inventories
39.64
43.99
112.64
59.31
Inventory Days
69.77
Sundry Debtors
13.32
28.56
46.44
27.53
Debtor Days
32.38
Other Current Assets
21.13
21.72
90.93
29.81
Sundry Creditors
-8.69
-15.95
-43.85
-30.86
Creditor Days
36.3
Other Current Liabilities
-1.49
-1.98
-91.68
-19.96
Cash
18.29
4.54
11.36
11.75
Total Assets
137.54
137.26
186.94
244.21
