GTN Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.85
(1.28%)
Mar 12, 2021|12:57:26 PM

GTN Industries FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.26

-14.06

-10.61

-5.67

Depreciation

-8.9

-9.13

-8.76

-8.76

Tax paid

2.04

-0.53

2.48

2.16

Working capital

-0.59

-1.28

15.91

-3.66

Other operating items

Operating

-15.72

-25.01

-0.97

-15.93

Capital expenditure

0.01

-9.6

163.3

-144.78

Free cash flow

-15.71

-34.61

162.32

-160.71

Equity raised

68.75

87.74

94.85

51.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

94.66

21.5

82.84

9.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

147.69

74.62

340.01

-99.58

