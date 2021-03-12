GTN Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.26
-14.06
-10.61
-5.67
Depreciation
-8.9
-9.13
-8.76
-8.76
Tax paid
2.04
-0.53
2.48
2.16
Working capital
-0.59
-1.28
15.91
-3.66
Other operating items
Operating
-15.72
-25.01
-0.97
-15.93
Capital expenditure
0.01
-9.6
163.3
-144.78
Free cash flow
-15.71
-34.61
162.32
-160.71
Equity raised
68.75
87.74
94.85
51.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
94.66
21.5
82.84
9.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
147.69
74.62
340.01
-99.58
