Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
310.24
344.18
295.53
283.71
yoy growth (%)
-9.86
16.46
4.16
1.3
Raw materials
-197.3
-228.5
-187.32
-176.75
As % of sales
63.59
66.39
63.38
62.3
Employee costs
-29.87
-32.24
-28.9
-27.78
As % of sales
9.62
9.36
9.78
9.79
Other costs
-58.92
-64.56
-60.84
-59.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.99
18.75
20.58
21.09
Operating profit
24.14
18.86
18.46
19.31
OPM
7.78
5.48
6.24
6.8
Depreciation
-8.9
-9.13
-8.76
-8.76
Interest expense
-24.9
-24.99
-22.51
-18.65
Other income
1.39
1.2
2.2
2.44
Profit before tax
-8.26
-14.06
-10.61
-5.67
Taxes
2.04
-0.53
2.48
2.16
Tax rate
-24.72
3.8
-23.41
-38.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.22
-14.59
-8.12
-3.5
Exceptional items
0
9.15
1.88
-1.21
Net profit
-6.22
-5.44
-6.24
-4.72
yoy growth (%)
14.35
-12.78
32.09
7
NPM
-2
-1.58
-2.11
-1.66
