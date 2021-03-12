iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.85
(1.28%)
Mar 12, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

310.24

344.18

295.53

283.71

yoy growth (%)

-9.86

16.46

4.16

1.3

Raw materials

-197.3

-228.5

-187.32

-176.75

As % of sales

63.59

66.39

63.38

62.3

Employee costs

-29.87

-32.24

-28.9

-27.78

As % of sales

9.62

9.36

9.78

9.79

Other costs

-58.92

-64.56

-60.84

-59.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.99

18.75

20.58

21.09

Operating profit

24.14

18.86

18.46

19.31

OPM

7.78

5.48

6.24

6.8

Depreciation

-8.9

-9.13

-8.76

-8.76

Interest expense

-24.9

-24.99

-22.51

-18.65

Other income

1.39

1.2

2.2

2.44

Profit before tax

-8.26

-14.06

-10.61

-5.67

Taxes

2.04

-0.53

2.48

2.16

Tax rate

-24.72

3.8

-23.41

-38.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.22

-14.59

-8.12

-3.5

Exceptional items

0

9.15

1.88

-1.21

Net profit

-6.22

-5.44

-6.24

-4.72

yoy growth (%)

14.35

-12.78

32.09

7

NPM

-2

-1.58

-2.11

-1.66

