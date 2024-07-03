GTN Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
295.53
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
295.53
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.09
Total Income
299.62
Total Expenditure
277.07
PBIDT
22.55
Interest
22.52
PBDT
0.03
Depreciation
8.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-2.48
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.25
Extra-ordinary Items
1.88
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
47.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.63
PBDTM(%)
0.01
PATM(%)
-2.11
