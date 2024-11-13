iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Industries Ltd Board Meeting

GTN Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
GTN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GTN Industries Ltd. will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of Nov2024 at the Corporate office Plot No.29Nagarjuna Hills Punjagutta Hyderabad-500 082 to consider Un-Audited Financial results for the Half year/quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 and other matters if any. In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13th Nov (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
GTN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday the 6th day of Aug 2024 to consider the following agenda items among other matters 1). Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2). Re-appointment of Shri Mahendra Kumar Patodia (DIN 00004752) as Chairman & Managing Director 3). Appointment of Shri. Ranganath Venkata Mamidipudi (DIN 00200486) as an Independent Director 4). Appointment of Shri Ashok Kumar Tiruvallur Thattai (DIN 08927060) as an Independent Director 5). Appointment of Ms.Sabari S. Kambli (DIN No. 00039148) as an Independent Woman Director 6). Re-appointment of Mr.C.George Joseph as he is attaining the age of 75 years on 2nd Feb 2025. In view of Regulation 17(1A) of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations 20187). Retirement on completion of tenure of two 5 years consecutive term of Shri M R Vikram (DIN: 00008241) and Smt. Rajul Kothari (DIN. 06903721) Independent Director and Independent Woman Director respectively In Compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 6th Aug, 2024 have approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company In Compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) the Board Meeting held on 06-08-2024 have approved the restructure of the Board and Committee of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
GTN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of GTN Industries Limited will be held on Tuesday the 28th day of May 2024 at the Corporate office at Plot No. 29 Nagarjuna Hills Punjagutta Hyderabad -500082 to consider and approve among other matters the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 20th May, 2024 and Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., 28th May, 2024 has inter-alia considered, noted and Approved as per attachment. Read less.. in Compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 28th May, 2024 have approved and taken on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter/year ended 31st march, 2024 with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
GTN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GTN Industries Ltd. will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of Feb 2024 at the Corporate office Plot No.29Nagarjuna Hills Punjagutta Hyderabad-500 082 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31st Dec 2023 and other matters if any. In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures) Regulations, 2015, We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company held on 13th Feb, 2024 has Considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st Dec, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company The Meeting was commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 14.10 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

