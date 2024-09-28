iifl-logo-icon 1
GTN Industries Ltd AGM

11.85
(1.28%)
Mar 12, 2021|12:57:26 PM

GTN Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read ith the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 the Company had provided E-Voting facility to the Shareholders of the Company in respect of all the resolutions transacted at the said meeting. The e-voting period commenced on 24-09-2024 to 26-09-2024 from 9.00 A.M to 5.00 P.M. and also Attached Scrutinizer reprot Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 attached herewith AGM proceedings (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of the 62nd AGM of the held on 27-09-2024 at 10.30 A.M and concluded at 12.30 P.M at the Registered office at Chitkul Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana- Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

