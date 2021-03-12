To

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GTN Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the afore said financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters Auditors response 1. Power Subsidy Receivable Audit Procedure performed: Other current assets include power subsidy receivable of Rs. 384.19 lakhs as at 31st March, 2024 (Previous Year Rs. 384.19 lakhs) from the states of Telangana and Maharashtra as per the notifications issued by the aforesaid State Governments. The state-wise breakup of the power subsidy receivable is mentioned in the table below : Our procedures for recognition and in response to the risk of timely recovery of the accruals in the financial statements, included the following: State Year Amount (Lakhs) We have examined the eligibility criterion for the availment of power subsidy and obtained a list of year wise break- up of the receivables by the Company for all the financial years. Maharashtra 2018-19 85.41 We had discussed the status of the assessment of subsidy receivable for all the financial years and the Management view on the expected time frame by which the subsidies will be released. Telangana 2019-20 298.78 Additionally, we have considered the status of the previous assessments and the adjustments, if any, done by the respective concerned authorities. 384.19 Based on the procedures performed, those gave us a sufficient evidence to conclude that the subsidies have been accounted in terms of the notifications issued by various state governments. Management judgement is involved in assessing the accounting for subsidies and particularly in considering the probability of a subsidy being released and we have accordingly designated this as a focus area of the audit.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report there on

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially in consistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material mis-statement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the I nd AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material mis-statement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Ind AS) Rules,2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 36 of the audited financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has paid the dividend on preference shares issued for the previous year in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. The Company has not proposed the payment of dividend on its Preference Shares for the current financial year.

vi) Based on our examination which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Lodha &Co LLP ICAI FRN: 301051E/E300284 Chartered Accountants R P Baradiya Partner Place:Mumbai Membership No.: 044101 Date : 28-05-2024 UDIN: 24044101BKCLSJ8006

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT DATED 28TH MAY, 2024 TO THE MEMBERS OF M/s. GTN INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

On the basis of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its fixed assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, the tittle in respect of self-constructed buildings, disclosed in the financial statements included under Plant, Property and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not carried out revaluation of its property, plant and equipment during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirements of paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Inventory in-transit have been verified by the management with reference to the subsequent receipt of goods. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records were not material in relation to the operations of the Company and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) As disclosed in Note 17 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company during the year with such banks are broadly, in all material respects, in agreement with the books of accounts.

iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other party. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, made investments, issued guarantees and security in terms of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no deposits within the meaning of directives issued by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder have been accepted by the Company. Accordingly, reporting requirements of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacturing activities, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we are not required to, and thus, have not made a detailed examination of the same to determined, we the they or accurate and complete.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations give to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans to banks. The Company does not have any loans from financial institutions and Government or dues to debenture holders.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not taken any term loans during the year and accordingly, the reporting requirements of paragraph3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associates. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and accordingly, reporting requirements of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and accordingly, the reporting requirements of paragraph3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Refer Note 38 to the financialstatements.

xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the report of the internal auditors for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as per the provisions of Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting requirements under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Group has 1 CIC which is not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year. However, it has not incurred cash loss during the immediate preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly, the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, the reporting requirements of paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE B REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(F) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF GTN INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GTN Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtainedis sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as ne cessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

4) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organisation from time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, broadly in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".