SectorTextiles
Open₹31.23
Prev. Close₹31.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.26
Day's High₹32.87
Day's Low₹30.31
52 Week's High₹42.38
52 Week's Low₹24.95
Book Value₹24.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.15
17.15
17.15
17.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.8
30.61
36.43
30.96
Net Worth
62.95
47.76
53.58
48.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
215.94
116.13
176.44
177.21
yoy growth (%)
85.93
-34.17
-0.43
26.77
Raw materials
-176.48
-88.28
-128.6
-138.29
As % of sales
81.72
76.01
72.88
78.03
Employee costs
-8.27
-6.54
-7.7
-7.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
7.78
1.47
0.6
4.45
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.14
-5.93
-5.55
Tax paid
-2.63
0.03
0.52
-0.78
Working capital
18.54
-11.67
2.36
-2.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.93
-34.17
-0.43
26.77
Op profit growth
73.07
-54.42
26.63
-3.74
EBIT growth
131.01
-54.72
28.91
30.82
Net profit growth
401.74
-3.29
-69.32
41.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
144.02
143.29
215.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.02
143.29
215.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.45
1.43
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Rathi
Executive Director
Bhavesh Patel
Chairman
Rajesh Bansal
Company Secretary
Pagariya Sagar Sandeep
Director
Shivratan S Mundada.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Laxmi Cotspin Limited was incorporated in Maharashtra, as Mauli Cotspin Private Limited, on October 7, 2005, with Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Mauli Cotspin Private Limited to Laxmi Cotspin Private Limited, dated October 12, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, it converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Laxmi Cotspin Limited, and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 7, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn, cotton bales, oil cake and oil seeds. At present, the Company has spinning unit of 16800 spindles and 48 DR Ginning Pressing Unit at Samangaon, in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The Company was established in year 2006, with a capacity of 13200 spindles with combers in the first phase. Over the years, the company has expanded upto 16800 spindles with compact, lycra and slub attachment and has also set up one open end unit with 1200 Rotors. The company also believes that, the company has established a strong customer base and good marketing setup.The company has also started its own Organic Cotton Farming Project and Better Cotton (BCI) Project in Jalna District, with 4,750 farmers in 13,200 acre of cultivation land and yield capacity of initially 55,000 quintals Kapas (11,000 BCI certified own ginned cotton bales). Further, the company has exp
The Laxmi Cotspin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is ₹53.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is 0 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is ₹24.95 and ₹42.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.21%, 3 Years at 8.07%, 1 Year at 25.47%, 6 Month at -1.67%, 3 Month at -9.72% and 1 Month at -1.91%.
