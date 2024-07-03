iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Share Price

31.18
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.23
  • Day's High32.87
  • 52 Wk High42.38
  • Prev. Close31.87
  • Day's Low30.31
  • 52 Wk Low 24.95
  • Turnover (lac)15.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

31.23

Prev. Close

31.87

Turnover(Lac.)

15.26

Day's High

32.87

Day's Low

30.31

52 Week's High

42.38

52 Week's Low

24.95

Book Value

24.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 41.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.15

17.15

17.15

17.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.8

30.61

36.43

30.96

Net Worth

62.95

47.76

53.58

48.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

215.94

116.13

176.44

177.21

yoy growth (%)

85.93

-34.17

-0.43

26.77

Raw materials

-176.48

-88.28

-128.6

-138.29

As % of sales

81.72

76.01

72.88

78.03

Employee costs

-8.27

-6.54

-7.7

-7.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

7.78

1.47

0.6

4.45

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.14

-5.93

-5.55

Tax paid

-2.63

0.03

0.52

-0.78

Working capital

18.54

-11.67

2.36

-2.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.93

-34.17

-0.43

26.77

Op profit growth

73.07

-54.42

26.63

-3.74

EBIT growth

131.01

-54.72

28.91

30.82

Net profit growth

401.74

-3.29

-69.32

41.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

144.02

143.29

215.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

144.02

143.29

215.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.45

1.43

1.66

View Annually Results

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Laxmi Cotspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Rathi

Executive Director

Bhavesh Patel

Chairman

Rajesh Bansal

Company Secretary

Pagariya Sagar Sandeep

Director

Shivratan S Mundada.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laxmi Cotspin Ltd

Summary

Laxmi Cotspin Limited was incorporated in Maharashtra, as Mauli Cotspin Private Limited, on October 7, 2005, with Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Mauli Cotspin Private Limited to Laxmi Cotspin Private Limited, dated October 12, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, it converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Laxmi Cotspin Limited, and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 7, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn, cotton bales, oil cake and oil seeds. At present, the Company has spinning unit of 16800 spindles and 48 DR Ginning Pressing Unit at Samangaon, in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The Company was established in year 2006, with a capacity of 13200 spindles with combers in the first phase. Over the years, the company has expanded upto 16800 spindles with compact, lycra and slub attachment and has also set up one open end unit with 1200 Rotors. The company also believes that, the company has established a strong customer base and good marketing setup.The company has also started its own Organic Cotton Farming Project and Better Cotton (BCI) Project in Jalna District, with 4,750 farmers in 13,200 acre of cultivation land and yield capacity of initially 55,000 quintals Kapas (11,000 BCI certified own ginned cotton bales). Further, the company has exp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Laxmi Cotspin Ltd share price today?

The Laxmi Cotspin Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is ₹53.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is 0 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Cotspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is ₹24.95 and ₹42.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd?

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.21%, 3 Years at 8.07%, 1 Year at 25.47%, 6 Month at -1.67%, 3 Month at -9.72% and 1 Month at -1.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.69 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 41.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Cotspin Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.