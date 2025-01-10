To the Members of LAXMI COTSPIN LIMITED.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of LAXMI COTSPIN LIMITED ("the Company"), iich comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone statement of changes in equity and Standalone statement of cash flows for the year ended and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013( the Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and loss and total comprehensive income (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Valuation accuracy completeness and disclosures pertaining to inventories with reference to IND AS 2. Inventories constitute material components of the Standalone Financial Statement. Correctness, completeness, and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • We assessed the companys process regarding maintenance of records, valuation and accounting of transactions relating to inventory as per Ind AS 2. • We have evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording and valuation of inventory. • We have carried out substantive audit procedures at financial and assertion level to verify the allocation of overheads to inventory. 2 Recognition of government grant received as per Ind AS 20. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the The company has been granted a capital subsidy of Rs. 5.94 crores. The company has booked an income of Rs. 4.26 crores in the year under consideration and a deferred government grant has been booked for the remaining portion of such grant. Recognition and measurement of the grant relating has been done as per the accounting treatment mentioned in the Indian Accounting Standard 20. We have identified recognition of grant as a key audit matter in view of the materiality of the amount involved. internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • Review the terms & conditions outlined in the grant agreement to ensure compliance and to verify if the eligibility criteria is met. • Understood the process of recognition of such grant in the books of accounts. • Tested the computation of recognition of grant and its treatment in the books of accounts.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management Discussiggfca^d Analysis, Boards Report Including Annexures to Board s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance

Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the standalone financials statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from frai^lTs; higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional ofnissions, misrepresentations, or

the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exits related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exits, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in, (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we may have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Company has no branches hence, the provisions of sectj^n 143(3)(c) is not applicable.

d) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Lpss including other comprehensive income, standalone Statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) There is not any qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations in Note no 2.2 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Holding Company or its subsidiary companies and joint venture company incorporated in India or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of itsj^yyfedge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including

foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or

• provide any guarantee, security, or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operative from 31st July 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For DMKH & CO.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 116886W ,

CA Manish Kankani

Partner

MRN: 158020

UDIN: 24158020BKAKFR9692 Place: Mumbai Date: May 17, 2024

Annexure "A" To Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Laxmi Cotspin Limited of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we report that: -

i. In respect of companys property, plant and equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. All property, plants and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. All the title deeds (Lease Deed) of immovable properties are held in the name of the company

excluding the and situated at Gut no 394. Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative Period Held Reason for not being held in the name of company (also indicate if in dispute) Land situated at Gut no.394 Rs 282 lakhs Mauli Ginning & Pressing Proprietor Shivratan Shrigopal Mundada Director 19 Years The said land was taken in the name of promoter since it was an agriculture land, and NA was pending. Undertaking in favor of the company regarding the same has been executed.

d. The company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. The revaluation made is based on the report of the registered valuer.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of inventories:

a. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records did not exceed 10% or more in the aggregate for any class of inventory.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of 3(iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e), (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security have been complied with by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provision of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company, thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company has been generally regular during the year, in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, income-tax, employees state insurance, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount Assessment year to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961. Income Tax Dues Rs 22.76 lakhs 2021-22 2019-20 CIT(A)

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanati ons giv en to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management:

a. In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b. The company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank / financial institution or other lender during the year.

c. The term loans availed by the company during the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. The company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long-term purposes during the year.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

x. In respect of end use of monies raised by way of IPO/ FPO/ Term Loans:

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that money raised by the Company by way of term loan (including debt instruments) has been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of Initial Public offer or further public offer.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment (Sec. 62) or private placement (Sec. 42) of shares or convertible debenture (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that:

a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. There is no reporting u/s 143(12) of the Companies act, 2013 has been filed by us (the auditors) in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of companys Internal Audit:

a. The Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

b. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In ouropinion and accordingto the information and explanations given to us, duringthe year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

• >/i. According to the information and explanations given by the management:

The company is not registered under section 45 ?IA of the Reserve bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and accordingly the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a. Provisions of CSR will be applicable in the current year as the net profit exceeded 5 crore rupees last financial year 21-22. Amount is transferred to Unspent CSR Account which is required to be transferred as specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of FY in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

b. There are no ongoing projects for which there are unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said Clause under this report.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Laxmi Cotspin Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LAXMI COTSPIN LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

