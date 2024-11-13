Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

LAXMI COTSPIN LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Laxmi Cotspin Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024