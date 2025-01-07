Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
215.94
116.13
176.44
177.21
yoy growth (%)
85.93
-34.17
-0.43
26.77
Raw materials
-176.48
-88.28
-128.6
-138.29
As % of sales
81.72
76.01
72.88
78.03
Employee costs
-8.27
-6.54
-7.7
-7.9
As % of sales
3.83
5.63
4.36
4.46
Other costs
-18.94
-14.23
-24.62
-18.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.77
12.25
13.95
10.58
Operating profit
12.23
7.06
15.51
12.24
OPM
5.66
6.08
8.79
6.91
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.14
-5.93
-5.55
Interest expense
-2.57
-3.01
-9.3
-3.22
Other income
1.35
0.56
0.33
0.99
Profit before tax
7.78
1.47
0.6
4.45
Taxes
-2.63
0.03
0.52
-0.78
Tax rate
-33.88
2.52
86.69
-17.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.14
1.51
1.12
3.67
Exceptional items
0.3
-0.42
0
-0.01
Net profit
5.44
1.08
1.12
3.66
yoy growth (%)
401.74
-3.29
-69.32
41.72
NPM
2.52
0.93
0.63
2.06
