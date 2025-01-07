iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.01
(2.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Cotspin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

215.94

116.13

176.44

177.21

yoy growth (%)

85.93

-34.17

-0.43

26.77

Raw materials

-176.48

-88.28

-128.6

-138.29

As % of sales

81.72

76.01

72.88

78.03

Employee costs

-8.27

-6.54

-7.7

-7.9

As % of sales

3.83

5.63

4.36

4.46

Other costs

-18.94

-14.23

-24.62

-18.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.77

12.25

13.95

10.58

Operating profit

12.23

7.06

15.51

12.24

OPM

5.66

6.08

8.79

6.91

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.14

-5.93

-5.55

Interest expense

-2.57

-3.01

-9.3

-3.22

Other income

1.35

0.56

0.33

0.99

Profit before tax

7.78

1.47

0.6

4.45

Taxes

-2.63

0.03

0.52

-0.78

Tax rate

-33.88

2.52

86.69

-17.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.14

1.51

1.12

3.67

Exceptional items

0.3

-0.42

0

-0.01

Net profit

5.44

1.08

1.12

3.66

yoy growth (%)

401.74

-3.29

-69.32

41.72

NPM

2.52

0.93

0.63

2.06

Laxmi Cotspin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Cotspin Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.