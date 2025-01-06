iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.18
(-2.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Laxmi Cotspin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

7.78

1.47

0.6

4.45

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.14

-5.93

-5.55

Tax paid

-2.63

0.03

0.52

-0.78

Working capital

18.54

-11.67

2.36

-2.3

Other operating items

Operating

20.45

-13.3

-2.45

-4.18

Capital expenditure

0.82

-4.59

1.29

0.95

Free cash flow

21.28

-17.89

-1.16

-3.23

Equity raised

61.94

59.75

58.47

54

Investing

-1.32

1.42

0

0

Financing

12.98

-11.56

9.06

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.86

Net in cash

94.88

31.71

66.38

52

