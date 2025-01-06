Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
7.78
1.47
0.6
4.45
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.14
-5.93
-5.55
Tax paid
-2.63
0.03
0.52
-0.78
Working capital
18.54
-11.67
2.36
-2.3
Other operating items
Operating
20.45
-13.3
-2.45
-4.18
Capital expenditure
0.82
-4.59
1.29
0.95
Free cash flow
21.28
-17.89
-1.16
-3.23
Equity raised
61.94
59.75
58.47
54
Investing
-1.32
1.42
0
0
Financing
12.98
-11.56
9.06
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.86
Net in cash
94.88
31.71
66.38
52
