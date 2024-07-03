iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Quarterly Results

32.01
(2.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

56.4

30.41

36.79

31.08

31.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.4

30.41

36.79

31.08

31.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.2

5.05

0.32

0.03

Total Income

56.74

30.61

41.85

31.4

31.52

Total Expenditure

58.99

32.31

33.24

32.15

32.41

PBIDT

-2.25

-1.7

8.6

-0.75

-0.89

Interest

0.96

1.04

0.83

0.61

0.92

PBDT

-3.2

-2.75

7.77

-1.36

-1.8

Depreciation

0.78

0.79

0.64

0.79

0.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.21

-0.05

-0.07

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.77

-3.49

7.2

-2.15

-2.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.77

-3.49

7.2

-2.15

-2.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.04

0

-0.85

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.77

-3.49

7.16

-2.15

-1.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.2

-2.03

4.2

-1.26

-1.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.15

17.15

17.15

17.15

17.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.98

-5.59

23.37

-2.41

-2.82

PBDTM(%)

-5.67

-9.04

21.11

-4.37

-5.71

PATM(%)

-6.68

-11.47

19.57

-6.91

-8.28

