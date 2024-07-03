Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
56.4
30.41
36.79
31.08
31.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.4
30.41
36.79
31.08
31.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.2
5.05
0.32
0.03
Total Income
56.74
30.61
41.85
31.4
31.52
Total Expenditure
58.99
32.31
33.24
32.15
32.41
PBIDT
-2.25
-1.7
8.6
-0.75
-0.89
Interest
0.96
1.04
0.83
0.61
0.92
PBDT
-3.2
-2.75
7.77
-1.36
-1.8
Depreciation
0.78
0.79
0.64
0.79
0.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.21
-0.05
-0.07
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.77
-3.49
7.2
-2.15
-2.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.77
-3.49
7.2
-2.15
-2.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.04
0
-0.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.77
-3.49
7.16
-2.15
-1.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.2
-2.03
4.2
-1.26
-1.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.15
17.15
17.15
17.15
17.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.98
-5.59
23.37
-2.41
-2.82
PBDTM(%)
-5.67
-9.04
21.11
-4.37
-5.71
PATM(%)
-6.68
-11.47
19.57
-6.91
-8.28
