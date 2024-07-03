Laxmi Cotspin Ltd Summary

Laxmi Cotspin Limited was incorporated in Maharashtra, as Mauli Cotspin Private Limited, on October 7, 2005, with Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Mauli Cotspin Private Limited to Laxmi Cotspin Private Limited, dated October 12, 2007, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, it converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Laxmi Cotspin Limited, and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 7, 2011, issued by Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn, cotton bales, oil cake and oil seeds. At present, the Company has spinning unit of 16800 spindles and 48 DR Ginning Pressing Unit at Samangaon, in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The Company was established in year 2006, with a capacity of 13200 spindles with combers in the first phase. Over the years, the company has expanded upto 16800 spindles with compact, lycra and slub attachment and has also set up one open end unit with 1200 Rotors. The company also believes that, the company has established a strong customer base and good marketing setup.The company has also started its own Organic Cotton Farming Project and Better Cotton (BCI) Project in Jalna District, with 4,750 farmers in 13,200 acre of cultivation land and yield capacity of initially 55,000 quintals Kapas (11,000 BCI certified own ginned cotton bales). Further, the company has expanded upto 40,000 bales per crop seasons in near future.The company plant is equipped with fully automatic, dust and pollution, modern colour contamination removal and yarn conditioning system. The company was approved as Mega Project, under IPS Scheme 2007, of Maharashtra state Government and is therefore enjoying the same for 8 years and the Mega project status was extended for us for another 4 years.The Companys operation is supported by modern testing instruments for installed in its quality assurance laboratory, includes UT-5 (Uster Switzerland), HVI, Single Yarn Tester, Aqura process Control Management (Premium India).In March 2017, the Company came up with a Public Offer consisting of 48,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital through equity aggregating Rs 9.6 Crore.In 2021-22, the Company added 4 TFO Machines for doubling the yarn and has also added 2 compact attachments in existing ring frames.