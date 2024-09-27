Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 Laxmi Cotspin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)