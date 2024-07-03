Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹48.51
Prev. Close₹48.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹26
Day's High₹48.8
Day's Low₹46.56
52 Week's High₹86
52 Week's Low₹46.51
Book Value₹37.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.86
8.86
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.02
202.68
185.73
187.68
Net Worth
196.88
211.54
196.53
198.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
213.17
369.66
401.45
325.91
yoy growth (%)
-42.33
-7.91
23.17
0.27
Raw materials
-139.07
-232.14
-217.06
-168.65
As % of sales
65.23
62.79
54.06
51.74
Employee costs
-20.28
-21.65
-29.31
-21.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-54.25
-11.5
39.1
33.25
Depreciation
-23.32
-22.79
-4.22
-3.14
Tax paid
23.5
1.16
-13.66
-10.41
Working capital
-33.18
0.99
11.65
10.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.33
-7.91
23.17
0.27
Op profit growth
-166.46
-41.37
19.59
-2.62
EBIT growth
-435.52
-80.23
9.38
-4.02
Net profit growth
197.38
-140.64
11.38
-30.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
V Rajagopal
Non Independent Executive Dire
Charath Narsimhan
Whole Time Executive Director
Rama Rajagopal
Independent Non Exe. Director
N K Ranganath
Non Independent Executive Dire
Vidyuth Rajagopal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Mohanka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsh Bahadur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Reddy
Reports by Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd
Summary
Indian Terrain Limited, incorporated in September, 2009 as a subsidiary of Celebrity Fashions Ltd, is one of Indias leading fashion brands that caters to the needs of the cosmopolitan, upwardly-mobile young Indian man. The Company was founded by Venky Rajagopal with the aim of providing men in India with premium smart-casual clothing. The Company is amongst the leading retailers in India. It is engaged in the business of retailing branded apparel through retail stores in India. The Companys products are sold through various channels through their own stores and retailed through National Store Chains (NSC)/ Multi Brand Outlets (MBO). In 2010-11, the Company opened 20 new exclusive outlets. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Indian Terrain Division of Celebrity Fashions Ltd was demerged/ transferred to the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme was made effective on September 3, 2010. In terms of the Scheme of Demerger, 55,81,331 shares of the Company were issued to the Shareholders of Celebrity Fashions Limited in the ratio of 2:7 (2 Shares for every 7 shares held in Celebrity Fashions Limited). The Company shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) effective in March, 2011.Thereafter, the Company introduced the brand Indian Terrain BOY in September 2015 to meet the increasing demand for smart-casual clothing for boys aged between 4-16 years. The collection consists of a variety of apparel including shirts, t-shirts, trousers,
The Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is ₹217.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is ₹46.51 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.33%, 3 Years at -7.69%, 1 Year at -30.72%, 6 Month at -35.19%, 3 Month at -12.32% and 1 Month at 0.74%.
