Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Share Price

47.47
(-2.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.51
  • Day's High48.8
  • 52 Wk High86
  • Prev. Close48.81
  • Day's Low46.56
  • 52 Wk Low 46.51
  • Turnover (lac)26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value37.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.96%

Non-Promoter- 5.81%

Institutions: 5.80%

Non-Institutions: 59.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.86

8.86

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

188.02

202.68

185.73

187.68

Net Worth

196.88

211.54

196.53

198.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

213.17

369.66

401.45

325.91

yoy growth (%)

-42.33

-7.91

23.17

0.27

Raw materials

-139.07

-232.14

-217.06

-168.65

As % of sales

65.23

62.79

54.06

51.74

Employee costs

-20.28

-21.65

-29.31

-21.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-54.25

-11.5

39.1

33.25

Depreciation

-23.32

-22.79

-4.22

-3.14

Tax paid

23.5

1.16

-13.66

-10.41

Working capital

-33.18

0.99

11.65

10.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.33

-7.91

23.17

0.27

Op profit growth

-166.46

-41.37

19.59

-2.62

EBIT growth

-435.52

-80.23

9.38

-4.02

Net profit growth

197.38

-140.64

11.38

-30.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

V Rajagopal

Non Independent Executive Dire

Charath Narsimhan

Whole Time Executive Director

Rama Rajagopal

Independent Non Exe. Director

N K Ranganath

Non Independent Executive Dire

Vidyuth Rajagopal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Mohanka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsh Bahadur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd

Summary

Indian Terrain Limited, incorporated in September, 2009 as a subsidiary of Celebrity Fashions Ltd, is one of Indias leading fashion brands that caters to the needs of the cosmopolitan, upwardly-mobile young Indian man. The Company was founded by Venky Rajagopal with the aim of providing men in India with premium smart-casual clothing. The Company is amongst the leading retailers in India. It is engaged in the business of retailing branded apparel through retail stores in India. The Companys products are sold through various channels through their own stores and retailed through National Store Chains (NSC)/ Multi Brand Outlets (MBO). In 2010-11, the Company opened 20 new exclusive outlets. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Indian Terrain Division of Celebrity Fashions Ltd was demerged/ transferred to the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme was made effective on September 3, 2010. In terms of the Scheme of Demerger, 55,81,331 shares of the Company were issued to the Shareholders of Celebrity Fashions Limited in the ratio of 2:7 (2 Shares for every 7 shares held in Celebrity Fashions Limited). The Company shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) effective in March, 2011.Thereafter, the Company introduced the brand Indian Terrain BOY in September 2015 to meet the increasing demand for smart-casual clothing for boys aged between 4-16 years. The collection consists of a variety of apparel including shirts, t-shirts, trousers,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is ₹217.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is 0 and 1.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is ₹46.51 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd?

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.33%, 3 Years at -7.69%, 1 Year at -30.72%, 6 Month at -35.19%, 3 Month at -12.32% and 1 Month at 0.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.96 %
Institutions - 5.80 %
Public - 59.24 %

