Summary

Indian Terrain Limited, incorporated in September, 2009 as a subsidiary of Celebrity Fashions Ltd, is one of Indias leading fashion brands that caters to the needs of the cosmopolitan, upwardly-mobile young Indian man. The Company was founded by Venky Rajagopal with the aim of providing men in India with premium smart-casual clothing. The Company is amongst the leading retailers in India. It is engaged in the business of retailing branded apparel through retail stores in India. The Companys products are sold through various channels through their own stores and retailed through National Store Chains (NSC)/ Multi Brand Outlets (MBO). In 2010-11, the Company opened 20 new exclusive outlets. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Indian Terrain Division of Celebrity Fashions Ltd was demerged/ transferred to the Company as a going concern and the said Scheme was made effective on September 3, 2010. In terms of the Scheme of Demerger, 55,81,331 shares of the Company were issued to the Shareholders of Celebrity Fashions Limited in the ratio of 2:7 (2 Shares for every 7 shares held in Celebrity Fashions Limited). The Company shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) effective in March, 2011.Thereafter, the Company introduced the brand Indian Terrain BOY in September 2015 to meet the increasing demand for smart-casual clothing for boys aged between 4-16 years. The collection consists of a variety of apparel including shirts, t-shirts, trousers,

