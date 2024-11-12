iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

44.15
(0.36%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:14:51 AM

Indian Terrain CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; (b) any other business Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) raising of funds through preferential issue subject to necessary statutory / regulatory approvals (b) any other business(es) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 19th August 2024 inter-alia to consider issuance of Equity Shares Preferential Issue subject to necessary statutory approvals (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the unaudited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (b) evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by the Company through any permissible mode under applicable laws subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals (c) any other business(es) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 6th August 2024 The Board in its Meeting held on 6th August 2024 had considered the proposal to raise funds to an extent of Rs. 10 Crore from Promoter and Managing Director of the Company through Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to the provisions of SEBI Regulations. The further developments shall be informed to the Stock Exchanges in due course. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Any other businesses Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine months Ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Indian Terrain: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.