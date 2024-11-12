Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; (b) any other business Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) raising of funds through preferential issue subject to necessary statutory / regulatory approvals (b) any other business(es) Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 19th August 2024 inter-alia to consider issuance of Equity Shares Preferential Issue subject to necessary statutory approvals (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the unaudited financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (b) evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by the Company through any permissible mode under applicable laws subject to such statutory/regulatory/other approvals (c) any other business(es) Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 6th August 2024 The Board in its Meeting held on 6th August 2024 had considered the proposal to raise funds to an extent of Rs. 10 Crore from Promoter and Managing Director of the Company through Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to the provisions of SEBI Regulations. The further developments shall be informed to the Stock Exchanges in due course. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

INDIAN TERRAIN FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (2) Any other businesses Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024