Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.11
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Indian Terrain FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-54.25

-11.5

39.1

33.25

Depreciation

-23.32

-22.79

-4.22

-3.14

Tax paid

23.5

1.16

-13.66

-10.41

Working capital

-33.18

0.99

11.65

10.05

Other operating items

Operating

-87.25

-32.13

32.87

29.75

Capital expenditure

-26.54

106.59

18.93

8.32

Free cash flow

-113.79

74.45

51.8

38.07

Equity raised

430.17

415.31

342.26

302.29

Investing

0.53

21.06

0

0

Financing

153.04

89.18

-6.89

17.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

469.95

600

387.16

357.86

