Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-54.25
-11.5
39.1
33.25
Depreciation
-23.32
-22.79
-4.22
-3.14
Tax paid
23.5
1.16
-13.66
-10.41
Working capital
-33.18
0.99
11.65
10.05
Other operating items
Operating
-87.25
-32.13
32.87
29.75
Capital expenditure
-26.54
106.59
18.93
8.32
Free cash flow
-113.79
74.45
51.8
38.07
Equity raised
430.17
415.31
342.26
302.29
Investing
0.53
21.06
0
0
Financing
153.04
89.18
-6.89
17.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
469.95
600
387.16
357.86
