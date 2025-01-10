Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.86
8.86
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.02
202.68
185.73
187.68
Net Worth
196.88
211.54
196.53
198.48
Minority Interest
Debt
143.33
109.28
109.32
114.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.73
19.59
21.97
26.64
Total Liabilities
351.94
340.41
327.82
339.43
Fixed Assets
61.55
72.81
93.69
111.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
9
16.71
18.52
21.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.98
46.41
50.39
49.51
Networking Capital
220.57
181.86
161.09
156.63
Inventories
97.46
126.59
82.66
62.22
Inventory Days
106.53
Sundry Debtors
277.35
257.65
223.92
226.5
Debtor Days
387.82
Other Current Assets
28.01
23.06
21.34
20.7
Sundry Creditors
-133.65
-163.8
-100.67
-92.24
Creditor Days
157.93
Other Current Liabilities
-48.6
-61.64
-66.16
-60.55
Cash
28.84
22.62
4.13
0.56
Total Assets
351.94
340.41
327.82
339.43
