|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
213.17
369.66
401.45
325.91
yoy growth (%)
-42.33
-7.91
23.17
0.27
Raw materials
-139.07
-232.14
-217.06
-168.65
As % of sales
65.23
62.79
54.06
51.74
Employee costs
-20.28
-21.65
-29.31
-21.85
As % of sales
9.51
5.85
7.3
6.7
Other costs
-72.47
-87.81
-107.22
-95.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.99
23.75
26.7
29.26
Operating profit
-18.65
28.06
47.86
40.02
OPM
-8.74
7.59
11.92
12.27
Depreciation
-23.32
-22.79
-4.22
-3.14
Interest expense
-23.65
-20.62
-7.04
-8.93
Other income
11.37
3.85
2.5
5.3
Profit before tax
-54.25
-11.5
39.1
33.25
Taxes
23.5
1.16
-13.66
-10.41
Tax rate
-43.31
-10.08
-34.93
-31.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.75
-10.34
25.44
22.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-30.75
-10.34
25.44
22.84
yoy growth (%)
197.38
-140.64
11.38
-30.82
NPM
-14.42
-2.79
6.33
7
