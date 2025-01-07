iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.5
(0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

213.17

369.66

401.45

325.91

yoy growth (%)

-42.33

-7.91

23.17

0.27

Raw materials

-139.07

-232.14

-217.06

-168.65

As % of sales

65.23

62.79

54.06

51.74

Employee costs

-20.28

-21.65

-29.31

-21.85

As % of sales

9.51

5.85

7.3

6.7

Other costs

-72.47

-87.81

-107.22

-95.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.99

23.75

26.7

29.26

Operating profit

-18.65

28.06

47.86

40.02

OPM

-8.74

7.59

11.92

12.27

Depreciation

-23.32

-22.79

-4.22

-3.14

Interest expense

-23.65

-20.62

-7.04

-8.93

Other income

11.37

3.85

2.5

5.3

Profit before tax

-54.25

-11.5

39.1

33.25

Taxes

23.5

1.16

-13.66

-10.41

Tax rate

-43.31

-10.08

-34.93

-31.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.75

-10.34

25.44

22.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-30.75

-10.34

25.44

22.84

yoy growth (%)

197.38

-140.64

11.38

-30.82

NPM

-14.42

-2.79

6.33

7

