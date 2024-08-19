iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd AGM

43.25
(4.85%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:40 PM

Indian Terrain CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Sep 202419 Aug 2024
Fixed the date of convening the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company as Monday, the 16th September 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means and fixed 9th September 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the Shareholders eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 15th AGM Schedule of 15th AGM of the Company on Monday, 16th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024) Proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited held today i.e. 16th September 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Voting Results of the 15th AGM of the Company held on Monday, 16th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)

