Gangotri Textiles Ltd Share Price

1.13
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:46:46 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.13
  • Day's High1.13
  • 52 Wk High1.49
  • Prev. Close1.13
  • Day's Low1.13
  • 52 Wk Low 0.9
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-100.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.69
  • Div. Yield0
Gangotri Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.13

Prev. Close

1.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.13

Day's Low

1.13

52 Week's High

1.49

52 Week's Low

0.9

Book Value

-100.3

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gangotri Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Gangotri Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gangotri Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.53%

Non-Promoter- 6.79%

Institutions: 6.78%

Non-Institutions: 68.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gangotri Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Preference Capital

90.42

90.42

90.42

90.42

Reserves

-343.43

-343.35

-342.49

-342.47

Net Worth

-236.7

-236.62

-235.76

-235.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

1.46

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

153.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

69.42

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

1.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

0.05

0.13

-1.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

153.56

Op profit growth

0.81

-64.99

-17.82

-79.18

EBIT growth

-15.84

105.05

-101.21

208.04

Net profit growth

-15.84

105.05

-101.21

-350.8

Gangotri Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gangotri Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Tibrewal

Independent Director

N Venkatesan

Independent Director

M V Suryaprabha

Independent Director

S Sivashanmugam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gangotri Textiles Ltd

Summary

Summary

Gangotri Textiles Ltd was incorporated on July 26, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Gangotri Textiles Pvt Ltd. In January 1993, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Gangotri Textiles Ltd.The Company is a vertically integrated textile unit and is engaged in recycling of waste, open-end spinning, ring spinning, weaving, processing and garments manufacturing. They have world class in- house facilities from processing yarn to manufacture of finished garments. The companys production facilities are located at Coimbatore, Maharashtra, Dindigul and Erode. Their products include cotton yarn, elastic yarn and specialty yarn, fabric and readymade garments for men. Their garments are marketed under the brands Tibre, Fugo and E Gen. The company was promoted by the Manoj Kumar Tibrewal. Initially, the company started their business as waste-cotton re-cycler and trader in the late 1980s in Kolkata.In August 1993, the company set up 4 open end spinning machines at Palladam Taluk in Coimbatore (Unit I) at an investment of Rs.4.76 crore. In July 1994, they made a public issue of equity shares at par for an amount of Rs.2.10 crore to part fund the expansion of Unit I. Also, they expanded the Unit I with 2 more O.E. FramesIn the year 1995, the company set up Sri Dwarka Textiles (Unit II) at Avinashi Taluk, Coimbatore and commenced commercial production. During the year 1997-98, the company purchased an existing open end spinning sick u
Company FAQs

What is the Gangotri Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Gangotri Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gangotri Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is ₹3.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gangotri Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gangotri Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gangotri Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is ₹0.9 and ₹1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gangotri Textiles Ltd?

Gangotri Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.50%, 3 Years at -10.00%, 1 Year at 25.56%, 6 Month at -15.04%, 3 Month at -10.32% and 1 Month at -5.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gangotri Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.53 %
Institutions - 6.78 %
Public - 68.69 %

