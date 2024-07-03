Summary

Gangotri Textiles Ltd was incorporated on July 26, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Gangotri Textiles Pvt Ltd. In January 1993, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Gangotri Textiles Ltd.The Company is a vertically integrated textile unit and is engaged in recycling of waste, open-end spinning, ring spinning, weaving, processing and garments manufacturing. They have world class in- house facilities from processing yarn to manufacture of finished garments. The companys production facilities are located at Coimbatore, Maharashtra, Dindigul and Erode. Their products include cotton yarn, elastic yarn and specialty yarn, fabric and readymade garments for men. Their garments are marketed under the brands Tibre, Fugo and E Gen. The company was promoted by the Manoj Kumar Tibrewal. Initially, the company started their business as waste-cotton re-cycler and trader in the late 1980s in Kolkata.In August 1993, the company set up 4 open end spinning machines at Palladam Taluk in Coimbatore (Unit I) at an investment of Rs.4.76 crore. In July 1994, they made a public issue of equity shares at par for an amount of Rs.2.10 crore to part fund the expansion of Unit I. Also, they expanded the Unit I with 2 more O.E. FramesIn the year 1995, the company set up Sri Dwarka Textiles (Unit II) at Avinashi Taluk, Coimbatore and commenced commercial production. During the year 1997-98, the company purchased an existing open end spinning sick u

