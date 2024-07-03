SectorTextiles
Open₹1.13
Prev. Close₹1.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.13
Day's Low₹1.13
52 Week's High₹1.49
52 Week's Low₹0.9
Book Value₹-100.3
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
90.42
90.42
90.42
90.42
Reserves
-343.43
-343.35
-342.49
-342.47
Net Worth
-236.7
-236.62
-235.76
-235.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
1.46
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
153.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
69.42
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
1.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0.05
0.13
-1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
153.56
Op profit growth
0.81
-64.99
-17.82
-79.18
EBIT growth
-15.84
105.05
-101.21
208.04
Net profit growth
-15.84
105.05
-101.21
-350.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Tibrewal
Independent Director
N Venkatesan
Independent Director
M V Suryaprabha
Independent Director
S Sivashanmugam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gangotri Textiles Ltd
Summary
Gangotri Textiles Ltd was incorporated on July 26, 1989 as a private limited company with the name Gangotri Textiles Pvt Ltd. In January 1993, the company got converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Gangotri Textiles Ltd.The Company is a vertically integrated textile unit and is engaged in recycling of waste, open-end spinning, ring spinning, weaving, processing and garments manufacturing. They have world class in- house facilities from processing yarn to manufacture of finished garments. The companys production facilities are located at Coimbatore, Maharashtra, Dindigul and Erode. Their products include cotton yarn, elastic yarn and specialty yarn, fabric and readymade garments for men. Their garments are marketed under the brands Tibre, Fugo and E Gen. The company was promoted by the Manoj Kumar Tibrewal. Initially, the company started their business as waste-cotton re-cycler and trader in the late 1980s in Kolkata.In August 1993, the company set up 4 open end spinning machines at Palladam Taluk in Coimbatore (Unit I) at an investment of Rs.4.76 crore. In July 1994, they made a public issue of equity shares at par for an amount of Rs.2.10 crore to part fund the expansion of Unit I. Also, they expanded the Unit I with 2 more O.E. FramesIn the year 1995, the company set up Sri Dwarka Textiles (Unit II) at Avinashi Taluk, Coimbatore and commenced commercial production. During the year 1997-98, the company purchased an existing open end spinning sick u
The Gangotri Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is ₹3.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gangotri Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gangotri Textiles Ltd is ₹0.9 and ₹1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gangotri Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.50%, 3 Years at -10.00%, 1 Year at 25.56%, 6 Month at -15.04%, 3 Month at -10.32% and 1 Month at -5.04%.
