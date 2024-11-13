Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 7 Oct 2024

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 10-00 a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing to consider inter-alia approving the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30-9-2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 09/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 09/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024) Unaudited standalone Financial results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Herewith we are submitting outcome of Board meeting held on 09/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday the 25th day of July 2024 at 10-00 am at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing. This is to inform that the Company has convened Board Meeting (Zoom Meeting) on Thursday, the 25 th day of July, 2024 to consider inter-alia approving the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-6-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Monday the 24th day of June 2024 at 10.00a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing to consider inter-alia approving the resignation of the present Auditor of the Company Sri.K.Narayanasamy Intimation about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24-06-2024 under Regulation 30 We inform you that the Directors in their meeting held in 24-06-2024 have approved the appointment of new Statutory Auditor Sri.T.M.MOhanraj, Charted Accountant (Membership no 020626) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.06.2024) Additional Details - Revised one for the announcement submitted on 14/06/2024 for resignation of directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 12 Apr 2024

GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 10-30 a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing to consider inter-alia approving the audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31-03-2024. This is to inform that the Company has convened Board Meeting on Friday, the 29th day of May, , 2024 to consider inter-alia approving the audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31-3-2024. Read less.. We inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29-05-2024 have approved the audited Financial Results for the F.Y. ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024