iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gangotri Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

1.15
(1.77%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Gangotri Textile CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20247 Oct 2024
GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 10-00 a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing to consider inter-alia approving the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30-9-2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 09/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 09/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024) Unaudited standalone Financial results for the quarter ended 30th Sep 2024 Herewith we are submitting outcome of Board meeting held on 09/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday the 25th day of July 2024 at 10-00 am at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing. This is to inform that the Company has convened Board Meeting (Zoom Meeting) on Thursday, the 25 th day of July, 2024 to consider inter-alia approving the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-6-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Monday the 24th day of June 2024 at 10.00a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing to consider inter-alia approving the resignation of the present Auditor of the Company Sri.K.Narayanasamy Intimation about the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24-06-2024 under Regulation 30 We inform you that the Directors in their meeting held in 24-06-2024 have approved the appointment of new Statutory Auditor Sri.T.M.MOhanraj, Charted Accountant (Membership no 020626) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.06.2024) Additional Details - Revised one for the announcement submitted on 14/06/2024 for resignation of directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202412 Apr 2024
GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 10-30 a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing to consider inter-alia approving the audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31-03-2024. This is to inform that the Company has convened Board Meeting on Friday, the 29th day of May, , 2024 to consider inter-alia approving the audited Financial Results for the quarter and the financial year ended 31-3-2024. Read less.. We inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29-05-2024 have approved the audited Financial Results for the F.Y. ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 20242 Jan 2024
GANGOTRI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company has been convened to be held on Monday the 29th Day of January 2024 at 10.00a.m at the Registered Office of the Company through Video Conferencing. The Company has convened Board Meeting (Zoom Meeting) on Monday, the 29th day of January 2024 and approved inter-alia the un-audited financial results for the Quarter 31.12.2023 Herewith attaching the Financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Gangotri Textile: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gangotri Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.