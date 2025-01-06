iifl-logo-icon 1
Gangotri Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

1.13
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Preference Capital

90.42

90.42

90.42

90.42

Reserves

-343.43

-343.35

-342.49

-342.47

Net Worth

-236.7

-236.62

-235.76

-235.74

Minority Interest

Debt

240.47

240.47

240.47

240.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.77

3.84

4.71

4.72

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

15.01

15.01

15.01

15.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-11.26

-11.19

-10.33

-10.31

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.14

0.92

0.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-11.36

-11.27

-11.19

-11.16

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

3.78

3.85

4.71

4.72

