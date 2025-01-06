Gangotri Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
90.42
90.42
90.42
90.42
Reserves
-343.43
-343.35
-342.49
-342.47
Net Worth
-236.7
-236.62
-235.76
-235.74
Minority Interest
Debt
240.47
240.47
240.47
240.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.77
3.84
4.71
4.72
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.01
15.01
15.01
15.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-11.26
-11.19
-10.33
-10.31
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.14
0.92
0.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-11.36
-11.27
-11.19
-11.16
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
3.78
3.85
4.71
4.72
